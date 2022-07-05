MSC Seaside options from Port Canaveral are three and four-night cruises to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas) and seven-night sailings to Cozumel and Costa Maya (Mexico), Belize and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas). MSC Magnifica will offer shorter Caribbean itineraries from PortMiami.
MSC Seaside options from Port Canaveral are three and four-night cruises to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas) and seven-night sailings to Cozumel and Costa Maya (Mexico), Belize and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas). MSC Magnifica will offer shorter Caribbean itineraries from PortMiami.
MSC Cruises's summer 2023 program offers an incredible choice of modern, glamourous ships sailing to more than 140 destinations around the world.
The selection includes a ship and itinerary for anyone looking to get away next summer, whether they want a quick mini-cruise or a vacation at sea lasting as long as 21 nights.
Once guests have selected their dream itinerary, they can look forward to stepping aboard one of MSC Cruises’ beautifully designed ships where around-the-clock entertainment and activities, grand scale original theater productions, live music, authentic international dining, award-winning family offerings, luxurious spa and wellness facilities, boutique shopping and much more are waiting to be explored and enjoyed.
MSC Seascape — the cruise line’s upcoming U.S. flagship — will offer alternating seven-night Caribbean sailings from Miami with itineraries including a call to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises’ stunning private island in The Bahamas, as well as calls to spectacular destinations in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Cayman Islands and Jamaica.
Rubén Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “We remain committed to growing in North America and the Caribbean, which is why we’ll have more options here next summer than ever before — more ships, more homeports and more amazing destinations. We want our guests to relax and enjoy an unforgettable vacation at sea, whether that means experiencing the unrivalled natural beauty of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve on our Caribbean itineraries or exploring the North Atlantic with a breath-taking cruise through New England and Canada.”
MSC Seaside options from Port Canaveral are three and four-night cruises to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas) and seven-night sailings to Cozumel and Costa Maya (Mexico), Belize and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas).
MSC Magnifica will be sailing new short cruises from PortMiami of three or four nights in length on Fridays and Mondays to Key West, Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas).
For Northern Europe, Western Mediterranean, Eastern Mediterranean, long and mini cruise itineraries, visit www.msccruisesusa.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.