MSC World Europa will feature action-packed kids’ area

MSC World Europa will offer entertainment for all ages onboard its most innovative, environmentally advanced and exciting new flagship to date, which is set to enter service in December 2022.
Matteo Mancini, kids’ entertainment manager, said, “We have invested heavily in the entertainment offerings for our younger guests, and we know they value the latest technology, trends and experiences. We have worked to introduce real innovations in both the design of the facilities as well as the development of an incredible program of activities, all carefully planned to ensure that the differing needs of all age groups are met – from our youngest guests to teenagers. More than 350,000 young people have travelled with us over the years, and we have listened to their feedback. MSC World Europa reflects these learnings and we have been inspired to create experiences that blend technology and social media with activity and sport to create fresh and new entertainment for the kids who sail with us."
MSC World Europa will feature the largest, most action-packed kids’ area in MSC Cruises’ fleet, spanning 8,245 square feet and offering seven distinct spaces dedicated to age groups spanning 0 to 17 years old.
The Kids’ Clubs
MSC Cruises offers a range of services for children giving parents the freedom to enjoy the ship, safe in the knowledge that their children are being cared for by dedicated and highly trained staff.
For infants and toddlers: Baby Club (0-2 years), cared for by specially trained crew members
For younger kids: Mini Club and Juniors Club (3-11 years)
For older kids: Young Club and Teen Club (12-17 years), including the brand-new teens lab, a totally immersive, tech-filled, modern room just for teens.
New activities
Lego Celebration Room: A new room celebrating Lego “90 years of Play,” designed to thrill kids of all ages.
High-tech activities: Pushing the boundaries of kids’ entertainment, MSC Cruises has developed exciting new activities blending games with high-tech features to create moments of pure pleasure. In the Juniors, Young and Teens clubs, guests will have access to more than 20 of the latest consoles, 7 VR stations and more than 50 video games.
3,2,1 Knock: This never-before-seen game show for the whole family is inspired by the challenges and colors of Asian entertainment: K-pop, Japanese games and tests that will leave the audience breathless.
Beat The Music: The whole family will be the star of an interactive digital game show suitable for all ages and dedicated to music. For the first time on an MSC Cruises ship, guests will be able to play the game through a dedicated app. During this battle, parents work to identify the latest music their kids are listening to, while kids work to name the classics their parents love most.
Z active: This new and exciting sports program for kids and teens includes football, basketball, zorb ball and, for the first time on board, pickleball and hoverboards.
Drone academy 2.0: This high-tech and high-energy drone relay race requires navigating 15 obstacles as quickly as possible. New POV cameras, VR and glow effects bring the whole experience to life.
Popular favorites
Cabin 12006-The Experience: More than a cabin, Cabin 12006 is a live entertainment experience with seven activities, including a family game show and a casting session with performances. The web series, with over four million views and two million interactions on the web, has been written and shot in collaboration with Viacom, the media group behind kids’ channel Nickelodeon, to develop original, authentic, high-quality web content for kids.
MSC Dance Crew: This competition experience sees teams of 10- to 17-year-olds battling it out to win the title of dance crew of the year.
Lego Experience On Board: With a wide range of Lego bricks and toys on board, kids can express their creativity whenever and wherever they want. Each child will receive a diploma certifying that he or she is now a Junior Lego Master Builder.
