By Dan Mearns
Charlotte Players
There’s not much time left to get tickets for the Charlotte Players’ second “Murder Mystery on the High Seas” cruise, which sets sail from Fishermen’s Village on Aug. 10. Players Community Outreach Coordinator Lori Wagner-Ryan predicts another sell-out.
“Enjoyment was had by all who attended our first Murder Mystery Cruise last month,” she said. It was sold out and we luckily were able to add two more cruises (in August and October) before the end of the year. Customers will enjoy a relaxing cruise where they will be entertained by the cast while watching a nice sunset and snacking on various sweets.”
The boat will leave the dock promptly at 7:30 p.m. and return to port at 9:30 p.m. Passengers are encouraged to consider arriving about 7 p.m. for safe boarding. When the boat is under way, Charlotte Players actors will present the murder mystery to solve, moving from the lower deck to the upper. As darkness approaches, a passenger will be found dead and several people on board will become suspects. The murderer must be discovered and face judgment before the evening adventure ends.
Tickets are $50, which includes a variety of desserts with water and soda. A cash bar will also be available. The boat is located at King Fisher Fleet, on the dockside of Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. For tickets, call 941-255-1022 or visit www.charlotteplayers.org.
Celebrating its 59th anniversary in 2019, Charlotte Players is a nonprofit organization dedicated to continuing a rich tradition of providing and promoting professional theater arts through the avenues of educational programs and entertainment productions that enrich the community in Charlotte County and Southwest Florida.
