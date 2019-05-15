The following dispatch was received from Sherrie O’Moody, a descendant of the infamous Irish pirate Grace O’Malley, whose 20-ship fleet stood up to the might of the British monarchy for more than 60 years in the 16th century. O’Moody (who drops the O’ when serving as executive director of the Charlotte Players) apparently has followed in her ancestor’s boot prints.
“Arrrrrr, mateys! It’s time to invite yer crew to have a shiverin’ timbers good time at sea. The Charlotte Players invite you to come aboard our pirate ship for a murder mystery night cruise.”
O’Moody and her crew will present “Murder Mystery on the High Seas” on Saturday, June 8, aboard a double-decker sailing vessel hijacked from the King Fisher Fleet. The boat will leave the dock at Fishermen’s Village promptly at 7:30 p.m. and return to port at 9:30 p.m. Passengers are encouraged to consider arriving about 7 p.m. for safe boarding. Damsels should wear flat shoes while walking on deck.
“And perhaps walkin’ the plank,” added O’Moody. “We’ll be scourin’ the tropical waters like a shark, but they’ll be no plunderin’ this time.”
Instead, there will a murder mystery to solve. When darkness starts to arrive, a passenger will be found dead and several people on board will become suspects. The murderer must be discovered and face judgment before the evening adventure ends.
Passage on this eventful journey at sea will be a mere $50, which includes a variety of desserts with water and soda. A cash bar will also be available. The boat is located at King Fisher Fleet, 1200 West Retta Esplanade, Suite 16A, in Punta Gorda. For tickets call 941-255-1022 or visit www.charlotteplayers.org.
“Act now, me hearties,” advised O’Moody. “These here tickets are limited, and you don’t want to be left standin’ on the dock.”
Celebrating its 59th anniversary in 2019, Charlotte Players is a nonprofit organization dedicated to continuing a rich tradition of providing and promoting professional theater arts through the avenues of educational programs and entertainment productions that enrich the community in Charlotte County and Southwest Florida.
For more information, visit www.charlotteplayers.org.
