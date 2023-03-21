The adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic novel “Murder on the Orient Express” travels to the Charlotte Players' Langdon Playhouse through April 2.
“Murder on the Orient Express” is generally considered Christie’s most famous story and features detective Hercule Poirot, who receives a telegram to return to London after just arriving in Istanbul Turkey. He is able to book passage on the famous luxury train of the 1930s named the Orient Express.
While the train is delayed due to a snowstorm, an American business tycoon is murdered and the murderer may still be aboard. Since there are no police on the train, Poirot takes up the investigation. Complicating the case is the fact that the murder occurred in a locked compartment and at least a dozen people are possible suspects including Poirot himself.
Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on Poirot to identify the murderer — in case he or she decides to strike again.
Agatha Christie’s novel was first published in January 1934. It was based partially on true events involving her and her family, as well as historic events of the time. These included the kidnapping of the Lindbergh baby as well as Christie herself being delayed on the Orient Express due to severe thunderstorms and flooding in December 1931.
Since its original publication, it has been adapted for radio, two movies, television and the stage.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.