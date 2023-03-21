The adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic novel “Murder on the Orient Express” travels to the Charlotte Players' Langdon Playhouse through April 2.

“Murder on the Orient Express” is generally considered Christie’s most famous story and features detective Hercule Poirot, who receives a telegram to return to London after just arriving in Istanbul Turkey. He is able to book passage on the famous luxury train of the 1930s named the Orient Express.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments