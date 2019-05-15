In honor of International Museum Day, three historic sites invite families to come explore the rich historical resources these institutions provide to the community.
In keeping with this year’s theme of “Museums as Cultural Hubs: The Future of Tradition,” the Venice Museum & Archives, Lord-Higel House and 1927 Historic Venice Train Depot are reaching out to area residents and families outside of the historic area of Venice so they can discover these hubs of culture in the city.
This free event takes place on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18. Each site will be open and offer activities for the whole family.
A free trolley shuttle will run continuously between the three sites, allowing visitors to start at any site and get on and off to visit each museum.
The Venice Museum & Archives will offer mini golf, crafts, photo opportunities and a shark rodeo.
Venice Heritage, Inc., will give tours of and provide information on the Lord-Higel House and have period games and toys for kids to play with. The Venice Area Historical Society will unveil their new circus arena model, offer a scavenger hunt, model trains and tours of the depot.
This event free and open to the public.
