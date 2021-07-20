Join two of the nation’s leading and most versatile musicians — celebrated pianist and composer Courtney Bryan and renowned harpist Ashley Jackson — as they share their original work and speak about their creative process on July 30 at the Hermitage Artist Retreat, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood.

Courtney Bryan

Bryan, a native of New Orleans and a returning Hermitage Fellow. Her music is in conversation with various musical genres, including jazz and other types of experimental music, as well as traditional gospel, spirituals and hymns. Bryan focuses on bridging the sacred and the secular, and her compositions explore human emotions through sound, confronting the challenge of notating the feeling of improvisation.

Ashley Jackson

Praised for her rhythmic precision and dynamic range, harpist and Hermitage Fellow Jackson enjoys a multifaceted career as a highly sought-after musician and collaborator in New York and beyond.

As a highly versatile artist, she has developed a unique “groove beyond gentility” on her instrument.

