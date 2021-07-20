Join two of the nation’s leading and most versatile musicians — celebrated pianist and composer Courtney Bryan and renowned harpist Ashley Jackson — as they share their original work and speak about their creative process on July 30 at the Hermitage Artist Retreat, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood.
Courtney Bryan
Bryan, a native of New Orleans and a returning Hermitage Fellow. Her music is in conversation with various musical genres, including jazz and other types of experimental music, as well as traditional gospel, spirituals and hymns. Bryan focuses on bridging the sacred and the secular, and her compositions explore human emotions through sound, confronting the challenge of notating the feeling of improvisation.
Ashley Jackson
Praised for her rhythmic precision and dynamic range, harpist and Hermitage Fellow Jackson enjoys a multifaceted career as a highly sought-after musician and collaborator in New York and beyond.
As a highly versatile artist, she has developed a unique “groove beyond gentility” on her instrument.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.