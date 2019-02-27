Music Matinees feature performances by high-caliber, area-based artists

The Sarasota Concert Association's free Music Matinees series continues its 2019 season with the Sarasota Opera’s Studio Artists, March 6, noon, in David Cohen Hall at the Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Audience members are encouraged to arrive early as seating is limited and no reservations are accepted.
The Sarasota Opera's Studio Artists is a select and auditioned group of emerging artists who perform in mainstage productions by understudying principal roles and performing supporting roles, gaining valuable experience in the process. With dozens of roles needing understudies each season, the Studio Artists often step in to substitute for an ill or injured principal, sometimes with little notice.
The Studio Artists are also Sarasota Opera's ambassadors of opera, bringing music to communities outside the Sarasota Opera House as part of Sarasota Opera's ongoing mission to entertain, enrich, and educate our communities. They perform concerts of operatic and non-operatic works throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties for a variety of audiences who might not otherwise be able to attend a performance. These outreach initiatives are held in schools, retirement homes, community centers, at guild meetings, and other locations. Studio Artists not only return to Sarasota Opera as principal artists, many have also gone on to perform with major opera companies around the world, including La Scala, the Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, San Francisco Opera, and the Paris Opera. The group’s director is Steven Aguiló-Arbues.
Music Matinees is a series of free concerts featuring performances by high-caliber, area-based artists. The series is designed to offer a wide variety of musical genres, including classical, folk, and jazz, featuring both vocal and instrumental performers. The 2019 Music Matinees concert season concludes with Hein Jung, soprano, and Grigorios Zamparas, piano (April 10).
All Music Matinees performances are free and at noon at the Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Seating is open; no reservations accepted. For more information about Music Matinees, email Gail Berenson at berenson@ohio.edu or Charles Turon at turonc@gmail.com.
