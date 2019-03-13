SILL’s popular Music Mondays series entitled, “Musical Conversations with Great Performers,” features informal performances and lively conversations with renowned performers and conductors. The 2019 Music Mondays are through March 25. The morning sessions, hosted by the series’ producer, Edward Alley, are 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road. Afternoon sessions, hosted by Dr. Joseph Holt or Robert Sherman of WQXR, are at 3 p.m. at Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto. Tickets are $10 per session. To purchase tickets, visit www.sillsarasotaorg. For more information, call 941-365-6404.
• March 18: Fernando Traba, bassoon. That smiling face behind all those wonderful bassoon sounds in the Sarasota Orchestra belongs to Fernando Traba, who is celebrating 25 years as principal bassoonist. A native of Mexico, he trained at the Cleveland Institute of Music and The Juilliard School, and is married to Betsy Traba, principal flutist for Sarasota Orchestra.
• March 25: Pianist and conductor Dr. Joseph Holt is a co-host for Music Mondays in Venice. He is also the artistic director of Choral Artists of Sarasota and Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota, music director of Faith Lutheran Church, and a sought-after soloist and chamber music pianist. Holt will speak about his career as pianist for the US Army Chorus and other facets of his interesting life.
The Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning (SILL) is a non-profit organization that offers an expert lecture series to provide information on and discussion of the arts and contemporary global issues. SILL is guided by an all-volunteer board committed to modest pricing and enhanced outreach. Visit www.sillsarasota.org.
