'Music of Now'

The innovative chamber music ensemble, ensembleNewSRQ, is celebrating its sixth season with a return to live performance.
Violinist Samantha Bennett and percussionist George Nickson, the group’s founders and co-artistic directors, have chosen a dynamic selection of innovative, bold works by contemporary composers. The season, succinctly entitled “Season Six” includes five mainstage concerts featuring four premieres of commissioned works (“Shadow Theater” by Max Grafe; “VOID” by Elizabeth A. Baker; “String Trio” by Tyson Gholston Davis and “WAVES” by Sebastian Currier); new collaborations (with Chroma Trio and ensemble vim) and special guest appearances by old friends (Conor Hanick, Han Chen, Nina C. Young and Andreia Pinto Correia). The mainstage concerts will also be live streamed.
The first four concerts will be at First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are $25 for in-person single tickets; $10 for single concert streaming access; $115 for a membership that includes both live tickets and streaming access.
According to Nickson, the upcoming season will highlight bold, new work by living composers. “We’ll be premiering four new compositions,” he says. “That’s a first for us.” Nickson adds that enSRQ will also investigate the possibilities of multimedia artistry.
“Our season features two works by Yaz Lancaster, the young composer, violinist and transdisciplinary artist, who explores the interface of violin performance, composition, poetry, collage and multimedia.” Nickson says he’s also excited about including the culmination of enSRQ’s multi-seasonal exploration of French Spectralism, welcoming back special guests, including pianist Conor Hanick, and collaborating with the Boston-based group, Chroma Trio. He says that other events and series (including an evening of new opera and book readings with Matt Aucoin) will be announced later in the year.
Bennett shares Nickson’s enthusiasm for the upcoming season. She notes that the months of social isolation didn’t silence enSRQ; it inspired the group to incorporate game-changing technological adaptations. “Last season’s challenges have made us stronger, more diverse and more innovative,” Bennett says. “The silver lining of the pandemic has been an accelerated push towards state-of-the-art video and audio recording capabilities — something that we’ll continue to use well after the return of live audiences.” While Bennett is proud of these adaptations, she’s also thrilled to be returning to live performance in the real world.
“We can’t wait to see all your smiling faces, and to play for you,” Bennett says. “That personal connection has been missing for us for far too long.”
More information on ticket packages, including student ticket pricing, is available at www.ensrq.org.
2021-2022 Season at a Glance
“Don’t Look Down.” Featuring the world premiere of Max Grafe’s “Shadow Theatre (written in 2020 for pianist Conor Hanick, and Samantha Bennett and George Nickson); the Florida premiere of Chris Cerrone’s poignant work, “Don’t Look Down” (named one of The New York Times’ “Best Pieces of 2020”) for percussion quartet and piano; and Yaz Lancaster’s ethereal and reflective “Sequoia.” Oct. 11 at First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota.
“VOID.” A co-commission with Atlanta’s ensemble vim and enSRQ, New Renaissance Artist Elizabeth A. Baker’s evening-length work “VOID” combines the power of visual projection, electronic processing and acoustic performance in an unforgettable experience. This intrepid, dual work consists of modular performances for each individual ensemble. Baker is celebrated for her “terrifying dynamic range,” cleanliness of sound and unique sensitivity and ability to sculpt her performance for the acoustics of a space. Jan. 31 at First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota.
enSRQ + Chroma Trio. enSRQ’s second commission of the season is a team effort with the Boston-based Chroma Trio, which shares founding member Samantha Bennett. The concert will bring to life a new work by Tyson Gholston Davis, “String Trio.” Art-inspired works for strings flesh out this collaboration, including a duo from enSRQ favorite, Andreia Pinto Correia’s “Três quadros de Vieira da Silva/Fragmentos Múltiplos,” Du Yun’s string quartet, “I Am My Own Achilles Heel,” and Freya Waley-Cohen’s trio, “Conjure.” Feb. 21 at First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota.
Vortex Temporum. enSRQ’s journey into the French spectral compositional movement comes full circle with this presentation of Gérard Grisey’s “Vortex Temporum,” featuring Van Cliburn semifinalist and frequent enSRQ pianist, Han Chen. Audiences will witness the completion of the arc drawn from last season’s works (Grisey’s “Stele, Périodes” and Philippe Hurel’s “Loops II”) with Hurel’s musical reflection on Grisey’s towering presence throughout 20th-century composition, “Tombeau in Memoriam Gérard Grisey”, and a return of enSRQ friend, Nina C. Young’s, “À bout de souffle” for solo piano. March 28 at First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota.
"WAVES." Featuring this season's final co-commission, “WAVES,” by Sebastian Currier (a Hermitage Artist Retreat fellow). Based on the eponymous novel, The Waves, by Virginia Woolf, this work for soprano, small ensemble, and electronics, reflects the thoughts of different women and girls—from a young child to an 80-year-old woman — ultimately representing just one woman’s life unfolding over a single day. “WAVES” is paired with Anna Thorvaldsdottir’s “Entropic Arrows” and “firn,” the second work of enSRQ’s season exploration of Yaz Lancaster’s music. April 18. The location will be announced later in season.
About ensembleNEWSRQ
Founded in 2015 by violinist Samantha Bennett and percussionist George Nickson, ensembleNEWSRQ (enSRQ) is a versatile chamber music ensemble in Sarasota, dedicated to playing and advocating for the music of contemporary composers. Through thoughtfully curated and innovative programs, enSRQ demonstrates how contemporary music is a reflection of our world and cultural experience. The ensemble strives to manifest the creativity of the current generation and inspire audiences to participate in musical culture in a profound way.
