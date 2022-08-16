'Music’s Masterpieces' features the work of filmmaker and musician Hilan Warshaw

Hermitage Fellow Hilan Warshaw will shares excerpts from his films and discusses the close relationship between the art forms of cinema and music.

 Photo provided by Hilan Warshaw

The Hermitage Artist Retreat announces a new program presented in partnership with Sarasota Opera featuring the work of Hermitage Fellow Hilan Warshaw, a filmmaker and musician whose work focuses on the lives and works of some of music’s most influential figures. The film screening and discussion will take place on Aug. 26 at the Sarasota Opera House.

Hermitage Fellow Hilan Warshaw's films explore the lives and minds of great composers, delving into the often controversial passions and experiences that informed some of music's most influential masterpieces. Blending documentary, narrative film techniques and his own musical background as a violinist and conductor, Warshaw’s internationally broadcast films shine a new light on musical and operatic creators including Wagner, Schoenberg, Berg, Bach, and Mahler. He is currently the video director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra's on-demand classical series. Warshaw will shares excerpts from his films and discusses the close relationship between the art forms of cinema and music. 

