The Charlotte Chorale is pleased to offer the R. Bruce MacGregor Memorial Scholarship of $3,000 to a graduating Charlotte County High School student. The qualifying applicant must have proven ability and interest in vocal, piano, or instrumental music and must intend to enroll at an accredited institution of higher learning, majoring in music performance or education, musical theatre or sacred music.
"We are thrilled to be offering the scholarship again this year" said Janet Sims on behalf of the Charlotte Chorale. "It is our privilege and honor to promote the continuing education of young aspiring musicians to further their education and love for music." The winner of the scholarship will be invited to perform with the Charlotte Chorale on a future Chorale concert at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda.
The R. Bruce MacGregor Memorial Scholarship is in honor of the late R. Bruce MacGregor, the founder and first director of The Charlotte Chorale in 1989. His legacy lives on as The Chorale celebrates it's thirtieth anniversary with the current 2018-19 Season.
The application deadline is Feb. 4. For more information about the scholarship, qualifications and how to apply, log on to www.charlottechorale.com under the tab of "Scholarship Info" to download the instructions and application. For more information, call 941-204-0033 or thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.