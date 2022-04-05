Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's current show, “Broadway in Black,” is a musical revue that offers a spirited sampling of Broadway hits through the decades, featuring a wide variety of musical styles.
“Broadway shows have had a huge influence on American pop culture and many careers have been launched from those stages,” said WBTT founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs. “We look forward to sharing our joy as we feature some of the most celebrated songs ever to be performed onstage.”
“Broadway in Black” features well-known songs from Tony Award-winning shows that provided breakthrough roles that helped propel the careers of such Black artists as Melba Moore in “Purlie,” Ben Vereen in “Pippin,” Jennifer Holliday in “Dreamgirls” and Nell Carter in “Ain’t Misbehavin’.”
The show features such songs as “On Broadway,” “Sophisticated Lady,” “Hit Me With A Hot Note,” “Ease On Down The Road,” “Steppin’ To The Bad Side,” “Five Guys Named Moe,” “We Are Dreamgirls” and more.
The show represents a piece of WBTT's history, as well as its mission. Jacobs created “Broadway in Black,” was a hit when it made its world-premiere run in 2017.
“While WBTT is proud to feature a wide variety of productions, we know it is the musical revues that are our trademark,” Jacobs said.
Revues were the troupe's bread and butter during the first few years after Jacobs founded WBTT in 2000. In its first several years in existence, the troupe had no home theater of its own. They performed at the Historic Asolo Theatre for about a year and a half, starting in 2007, after which they they spent about the same amount of time getting by with a makeshift performance space at Art Center Sarasota.
All the while, WBTT was making a name for itself in the Sarasota theatrical community. Its holiday show in particular has become a staple of the local holiday entertainment scene.
WBTT's growth accelerated in 2010 when the troupe moved into its permanent home at 1012 Orange Ave., on the northeast corner fringe of Sarasota's artsy Rosemary District.
Once there, WBTT began taking on a whole new second identity as a center for theatrical development. The theater offers a Young Artist Program that gives young performers a setting to stage their own shows. Every summer, WBTT conducts a program called Stage of Discovery theater workshop for teens.
WBTT's development reached a milestone in early 2020 with the completion of an $8 million renovation to its Donelly Theatre, giving WBTT one of the most state-of-the-art theater spaces in the area. However, just as the new theater was about launch into its first season, the Covid pandemic darkened it along with theaters everywhere.
To bring back this show, which offers an entertaining and educational take on Broadway history, is a fitting entry as theater at WBTT returns to normal.
“We are pleased to be back on stage in our Donelly Theatre for this revival of ‘Broadway in Black,’ which enjoyed a very successful run five years ago,” said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach.
