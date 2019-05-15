Gulfshore Opera presents a “Musical Salute to the Red, White, and Blue” in partnership with the Military Heritage Museum at 7 p.m. May 18.
Enjoy a rousing patriotic concert performed by GO professional artists especially designed for the company’s debut at the Gulf Theater. The program includes “God Bless America,” “Salute to the Armed Forces,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and traditional American folk songs.
This new partnership reflects Gulfshore Opera’s growing presence in Charlotte County. The Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Building B., Punta Gorda, is a central asset to the new museum location, is a well-designed auditorium built by the original owners with a total of 247 seats. This location is just a few steps away from Fishermen’s Village. Guests can park near the museum on the grass by Retta Esplanade or next door at Fishermen’s Village and take a friendly tram ride over.
The trio of local artists include tenor Teddy Collins (member of Gulfshore Tenors), mezzosoprano Lauryn Kay and baritone Neil Nelson with pianist Alexandra Carlson.
For tickets, visit www.gulfshoreopera.org or call 239-529-3925.
Collins, originally from Ohio, moved to Naples and started training with Steffanie Pearce in 2013. He is one of the original members of the Gulfshore Tenors. Collins has performed secondary roles in professional productions with Gulfshore Opera and was last seen in “Speed Dating Tonight.”
Kay is a native of Charleston, SC. She is a recent graduate of the University of Florida and holds a Master of Music degree in Voice Performance. Kay is a GO Apprentice Artist studying voice with Steffanie Pearce. Her stage appearances with GO include “GO Cabaret,” “Songs of Love” and other community concerts and most recently performed the role of Flora in “La Traviata.” Prior operatic roles include Rosina in “Il Barbiere di Siviglia,” Veronique in “Dr. Miracle,” the Sorceress in “Dido and Aeneas,” the Witch in “Into the Woods,” Anita in “West Side Story,” and Ruth in “The Book of Ruth,” an original opera.
Nelson graduated from The New England Conservatory of Music with a degree in music performance. Appearing as a finalist in the New York Metropolitan Opera Auditions launched him into his professional career. Most recently, Nelson appeared with the South Florida Symphony Orchestra as Porgy in “Porgy and Bess.” Nelson has performed operatic roles with Boston Lyric Opera, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Palm Beach Opera, Opera Theatre of St. Louis, Berkshire Opera, Orlando Opera, The New York Harlem Opera Theater and the Tartar State Opera Theater in Kazan, Russia. Nelson resides in South Florida with his wife and 4-year-old daughter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.