Nick Sperry, local pianist and trumpeteer, knew at a young age what he wanted to do as a career.
When he was age 3 he watched a man playing a keyboard on “Sesame Street.” He thought it looked really cool.
“My parents bought me the keyboard I wanted for Christmas, and I knew it was something I wanted to do,” he said. He got a piano after that, and it’s still in his home studio.
At age 36, Sperry has played in various venues over his 20-year professional career.
By professional he means getting paid for it. “It’s not always easy getting gigs,” he said.
He also works as a youth director at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Venice.
Brad Poster met Sperry when he was a customer at Zebra Lounge and heard him playing the piano. “He’s a fanatastic keyboard player and is also trained on brass instruments. He plays the trumpet as well.”
Sperry has traveled the world playing his music, including Italy, Mexico and Africa, and he will perform in Slovakia in June.
His first stint in Florida was at Disney World, where he worked for a couple of years.
Most recently, Sperry performed “Dueling Pianos” with Billy Day at Troll Music. The pair has been playing “Dueling Pianos” for three years.
When Sperry came to Venice six years ago, Sperry met Day at Troll Music and learned Day played the keys. Sperry and Day began playing together after a time when Day got Sperry to fill in for a gig he couldn’t do.
“We promoted the recent Christmas show with the song “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer Meets Charlie Brown and Everything In Between,” Sperry said. “The music was composed of various genres, including The Beatles, Billy Joel, Elton John and more. The show was sold out a week before it ran.”
Sperry has played with The Lee Boys, a gospel group out of Miami, and at the Telluride (Colorado) Jazz Fest last September to a crowd of 40,000.
Locally, he has played at Norma Jeans Grill Room, Venice Yacht Club, and the Atlanta Braves Stadium for a private event. He also plays Louies’ Bistro in Wellen Park, Tarpon Grill in North Port, and Englewood On Dearborn, in Englewood.
MUSICAL FAMILY
He grew up in Springfield, Illinois. Music runs deep in both sides of Nick Sperry’s family, he said, but more of the strings and horn are from his dad’s side. His dad plays trumpet, guitar and piano, and his paternal great-great grandfather played violin.
Sperry studied piano throughout high school and college. He is classically trained in jazz and teaches jazz and trumpet in his home.
Like many local musicians, he’s faced a lot of challenges, most recently during the COVID pandemic.
“My last scheduled gig was to play the St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Sarasota on March 14, 2020, but the pandemic hit and everything was shut down. I was furloughed from Main Street and had no gigs, no work, no money for food.
“I went on social media and played trumpet and asked folks where they’d like to see me play. Many said at the Kissing Statue, (“Unconditional Surrender” at Sarasota Bayfront), so I did and money starting coming into my Venmo account and to me as tips.”
He came to Venice while touring Florida. He played freelance with several people in Tampa, Bonita Springs and then Venice when he was hired to play the Venice Blues Fest six years ago.
Sperry also has played trumpet with Steve Arvey and Bill Buchman at Zebra Lounge. Erin Silk of Venice Main Street heard him play and told him they were looking to hire an event coordinator. He applied and was hired the next day and remained there until the COVID pandemic hit the area..
He and his partner, Kimberly, are full-time Venice residents and perform together. They have a cat and a dog. The dog, a female Jack Russell Terrier, is named Daisy, and her name honors their independent record label: “Daisy Does It.”
He is published and has written some songs. He writes and arranges music, some for the church. His debut album, “His Hymns,” was released in September 2022 and has done well on all major platforms, he said.
Why did he settle in Venice?
“Why not,” he said. “It’s gorgeous here, and as far as music goes, it is almost the best kept secret. The market is amazing for performers. Venice appreciates musicians. I am very well compensated and have more work than I can handle.
“Music brings so much to you — to myself and others. I don’t know where I’d be without it.”
