The Lincoln Center Theater’s critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe’s "My Fair Lady"  is coming to Sarasota on Dec. 13-15.

Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain” and “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” "My Fair Lady" tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed?


