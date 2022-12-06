The Lincoln Center Theater’s critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe’s "My Fair Lady" is coming to Sarasota on Dec. 13-15.
Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain” and “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” "My Fair Lady" tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed?
Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s "My Fair Lady" is the winner of five Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical Revival and three Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival. The production premiered in the spring of 2018 at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater.
Adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s play and Gabriel Pascal’s motion picture "Pygmalion," "My Fair Lady," with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won six Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.
