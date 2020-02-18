A super macho business executive suddenly has difficulties in the bedroom. He recruits his wife into solving the problem through “Live Your Fantasy” sex therapy. Can you predict the results?
If you said something like “a comedy of fantasies gone wrong, taboos colliding with hidden yearnings and sex-role switches run amok,” you’re right. That is the plot of “My Husband’s Wild Desires,” now on stage at the Charlotte Players’ Langdon Playhouse through Feb. 23.
Director Jerry Jones cast Paul Reed and Kyle Marie as the business man and has wife, an elegant lady who uncovers the dominatrix/diva within and joins her husband in blackmailing their high-rise superintendent and a nervous burglar into taking part in the sex therapy. Jones himself plays the super, with Thomas O’Brien as the burglar and Robin Jenkins as Marie’s sister.
The Buffalo, N.Y., Courier Express says the play provides “90 minutes of laughter” and “may be the best thing that’s ever happened to five actors.”
Supporting the cast are stage managers Linda Himes, Marie Brown and Barbara Holmes, costumer Pam Jones and prop manager Stephanie Garrone. Chris Smith built the set.
John Tobias’ play has been a hit on four continents while being produced at leading theaters in Paris, Montreal, Capetown, Copenhagen, Rio de Janeiro, Warsaw, Stockholm, Buenos Aries, Antwerp, Bucharest and Tokyo. Reviews range from “hilarious” to “a great success.”
“It’s about sex,” says Tracy Jonsson of Motif Magazine, “so grab your significant other and go see it; you might have a breakthrough.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.