Key Chorale, violinist Daniel Jordan, sitarist Kanada Narahari and The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company will take you on an unforgettable journey of the senses with "Mystics & Kings" on Nov. 27.

Works by James Whitbourn and Jake Runestad incorporate texts of luminaries and mystics laced with Indian soundscapes, invoking musical settings which are radiant, peaceful and luminous. Black composer Margaret Bonds’ rarely heard 1954 cantata "The Ballad of the Brown King," sets texts by Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes in styles of classical, jazz, gospel and calypso to tell the story of the journey to Bethlehem through the eyes of Balthazar, the dark-skinned king.


