Nashville-based music along with side-splitting humor

Katie Brooks and Harley Worthit are returning to Port Charlotte at 7 p.m. Feb. 22.
The night will be jumpin’ with the exciting music of Nashville-based singer, Katie Brooks, and the side-splitting humor of Florida’s own Harley Worthit.
Worthit is an hysterical comic performer whose trademarks are an endless stream of hilarious jokes and antics, and wonderful, manic energy. This clean, Branson-styled, imaginative character keeps audiences doubled over in laughter and on the edge of their seats in gleeful anticipation. Worthit’s had the pleasure of performing with Jim Stafford, Moe Bandy and Pam Tillis, as well as Presleys and Pierce Arrow in Branson. He just finished his third year at the Comedy Barn in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Those fortunate enough to experience Harley’s show in person will always remember and treasure his entirely original brand of humor.
A live show by Brooks is more than a professional presentation of great American music. It’s an event that evokes memories, laughter and tears. Brooks’ performance delivers a Sentimental Journey of popular songs from the 1940’s through the present — Broadway and Hollywood favorites, and well-loved pop, country, rock ‘n roll, and patriotic standards from nationally-known artists including Rosemary Clooney, Peggy Lee, Hank Williams, Dolly Parton, Bob Seger, Jerry Lee Lewis, Judy Garland, and more. She has appeared on stage with artists ranging from Boots Randolph, Chet Atkins, and Conway Twitty to Crystal Gayle and Brad Paisley.
Brooks is not only a top music professional, she is an American Patriot whose dedication to our nation’s military and hospitalized veterans earned her a special Service Award from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Individually, Katie and Harley are unforgettable performers. Together, they take entertainment and inspiration to new heights.
The William H. Wakeman, III, Cultural Center Theater is located at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
Tickets are for $20 nonmembers, $18 for Cultural Center members (limit to two discounts per show), $20 day of show.
Tickets may purchased by calling 941-625-4175, ext. 221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.