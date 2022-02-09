National Art Show juror explains his role

The 13th biennial National Art Exhibition returns to the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda Feb. 18. It's considered on the of the most prestigious exhibitions of 2-D art in the nation. For a piece to be selected to be part of the exhibition is an achievement in itself.
But this is a juried exhibition, and there are further accolades on the line, not to mention more than $8,000 in prize money.
During the exhibition's eight-week run, countless sets of eyes will make their way through the gallery, invariably assessing the artwork and picking favorites. Visitors who come after the first week will get to compare their tastes with the official juror's picks.
For the casual gallery-goer, the juror's picks can validate one's sensibilities or leave them thinking, “I don't get it. How did THAT win?” That question can be benignly curious or accusatory. Who does jury these things? And how do they pick the winners from such disparate works of art?
Dean Mitchell is the juror for the 13th Biennial National Art Exhibition, and he was happy to shed a little light on art show jurors.
Mitchell is well-qualified to explain the topic. Formally trained at the Columbus College of Art & Design, his art career spans over 40 years. He is best known known for or his figurative works, landscapes and still lifes. At 23, he was the youngest artist ever accepted in to the National Watercolor Society. He is also accomplished in other mediums, including egg temperas, oils and pastels.
Today, Mitchell's work hangs in museums throughout the country, and he has won over 600 awards in his career. He knows his way around in the art world, and he has a great appreciation for the importance of juried art shows, which is one of the reasons he started being a juror himself.
“I have a certain amount of attachment to them,” Mitchell said, referring to juried shows. “I understand the layers of moving through them in terms of how they can build an artist's career.”
Growing up Black in the '60s in the Florida panhandle, people tried to discourage Mitchell from pursuing a career in art. They weren't wrong.
“Connections, where you went to school, can gain a young artist entry into important circles way quicker than if you depend on people noticing your brilliance,” Mitchell said.
It was early success in juried shows that allowed him to make a name for himself. Reputation means a lot in the art world, for artists and art jurors.
Even with a resume as impressive as his, Mitchell said living in the Internet Age made it much easier for him to break into being a juror. It used to be networking was all word of mouth, knowing someone who knows someone. Today, if someone hears one good thing about you, they can study your career and qualifications in minutes.
It behooves exhibition organizers to have jurors whose names and reputations carry some weight. Mitchell is at a point where he doesn't have to shop himself around. Nowadays, he said, “They approach me.”
Not all exhibitions handle the juror process the same, Mitchell said. At some shows he's been part of a panel. In some cases the panel doesn't even meet, they voted by the push of a button. At other shows one juror picks who gets in and another picks the prizewinners.
For the National Art Exhibition, Mitchell is the sole juror. When the time comes for him to walk through the gallery and make his selections, it's a task he takes his time with.
“There's a lot of things that goes into assessing a work of art,” Mitchell said. It's a combination of knowledge and experience, “It's never just, 'do I like it?'”
Artists submitted their pieces for entry into the show electronically, Mitchell said. When he walks through the gallery it is the first time he's seeing them in person. There are always surprises, he said. Some pieces looked better on screen, others look better in person. A lot of that is in the fine details and what his trained eye detects.
“It's about competency with the medium,” Mitchell said. “When a person's putting a brush stroke down, is there an amount of certainty?”
But technical proficiency isn't everything, Mitchell said. It's like with singers. Some have raspy voices, they slur their words, but there's just something in their delivery that makes you want to listen.
It's the same with images. It's never just, “Do I like it,” but some of it always is.
But how does he select a winner from a field of art composed of different styles, different mediums? Mitchell said he will break the entries into categories and decide what he likes best in each category. That narrows the field and makes it easier to choose based on his intellect and instinct.
So, could an artist improve their odds by reviewing a juror's carrer and work to anticipate what might go over best?
Mitchell laughed out loud at that idea.
“That would be a really terrible mistake,” he said. “You go to my website and think, oh, he likes realism – bad mistake.” Just because an artist is known for a style doesn't mean they aren't well-versed in others. Besides, he said, what's to say he wouldn't be tougher on realists, if that's his turf?
Artists just need to go with whatever they think is their best stuff, he said.
If you're going to survive as an artist, Mitchell said, you have to eliminate the phrase, “It's not fair” from your thoughts. A painting that is rejected from one show can win first prize at the next.
A juror's opinion may be more qualified than most, but it's still an opinion.
And if you're strolling through an exhibition and you disagree with the juror's choice, maybe it's because you saw something they didn't.
