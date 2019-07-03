The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature (formerly The South Florida Museum) opened its latest special exhibition a showcases of over 50 images of the world-renowned National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore’s most compelling works.
The extraordinary portraits have captured the imagination of people around the world and have even been projected on the Empire State Building and St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.
“This exhibition provides some of the most compelling images ever of the animals that make our world a richer place,” said Museum Chief Curator & Director of Exhibitions Matthew D. Woodside. “As an organization that works to save endangered wild manatees through our Stage 2 Rehabilitation Habitat, we’re honored to be able to showcase Sartore’s animal portraits and do our part to help spur conservation of many more species.”
Sartore, National Geographic photographer and fellow, started the National Geographic Photo Ark in his hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska, because he wanted people to fall in love with his subjects and take action.
“It’s vital people pay attention and realize what amazing creatures we share the planet with,” he said.
He estimates that by the time his quest is completed, it will include some 12,000 portraits of birds, fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates in what will be the largest single archive of studio-quality photographs of biodiversity ever. The collection already includes more than 9,000 portraits.
The exhibition, which is included in the price of admission, will be open through July 14. It is organized and traveled by the National Geographic Society.
s the largest natural and cultural history museum on Florida’s Gulf Coast, the South Florida Museum offers engaging exhibits as well as educational programs that interpret the scientific and cultural knowledge of Florida, the world and our universe.
In addition to permanent exhibits, the Museum features a constantly changing lineup of temporary exhibitions — offering something new to discover with each visit. The museum includes the all-digital Bishop Planetarium Theater — the only one of its kind on Florida’s Gulf Coast — and the Parker Manatee Aquarium, home to the Stage 2 Manatee Rehabilitation Program.
For hours, information and admission details, call 941-746-4131 or visit bishopscience.org.
The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is at 201 10th St. W., Bradenton.
