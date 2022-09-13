SARASOTA — A new program will identify young aspiring poets across the region with a Sarasota Youth Poet Laureate being named in November.
The Sarasota Youth Poet Laureate program was recently announced and will include youth writers from Sarasota, Charlotte, DeSoto and Manatee counties.
The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County created the program to find young writers and leaders who are committed to poetry and performance, civic and community engagement, diversity and social justice.
Following an application process, the program will honor an inaugural Sarasota Youth Poet Laureate, along with other finalists, during an award ceremony in November. The Poet Laureate of the United States, Ada Limon, will be in attendance.
Applicants must be between ages 13 to 19 and a resident of Sarasota, Charlotte, DeSoto or Manatee counties. Along with finishing the application, the writers are required to submit three original poems, which total no more than six pages.
Finalists will be invited to attend a judging session so that their ability to present their poems effectively can be assessed, a new release stated.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 30.
A youth poetry laureate committee made up of professional poets, publishers and spoken word artists with connections to the area will review the submissions and recommend applicants for consideration.
The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County will make the final appointment of the Youth Poet Laureate, who will earn a $500 stipend and will embark on a year of being an ambassador of literary arts and youth expression.
They will also qualify to be selected as the National Youth Poet Laureate.
The award ceremony will be on Nov. 7 at the Historic Asolo Theatre at The Ringling. Limon will be the guest of honor and will also visit a school in the area to meet and work with students passionate about the literary arts.
“We are beyond thrilled to have the Poet Laureate of the United States coming to Sarasota to celebrate this program and our students,” said Jim Shirley, executive director of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for our students to meet and work with one of the most successful contemporary poets in the nation.”
