The Hermitage Artist Retreat and its partner the Philadelphia-based Greenfield Foundation are pleased to announce the details of its Greenfield Prize weekend, April 13-14.
This year’s celebration begins with the world premiere opening of new work by acclaimed photojournalist David Burnett, the 2017 recipient of the Greenfield Prize (opening April 13 at The Ringling).
Events also include a free community program, “Creative Conversations” with Burnett and the 2019 Greenfield Prize recipient, composer, vocalist and performer Helga Davis (April 13 at The Ringling); and the Greenfield Prize Award dinner honoring Davis (April 14 at Michael’s On East). For details about all events and information on how to reserve tickets, visit www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
“Creative Conversations” with Davis and Burnett is April 13, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., in the Chao Lecture Hall at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. During this free event, audience members will learn more about these artists, their bodies of work, and trends in their fields of art. Davis begins at 3 p.m. with “My Life, My Work,” and Burnett and a panel follow at 4 p.m. with “Fourth Quarter: Senior Athletes and their Indomitable Spirit.” This panel discussion will explore Burnett’s work and illuminate trends in the field of photography.
Reservations for these free programs are required and can be requested at www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
The world premiere exhibition, “Fourth Quarter: Senior Athletes, and their Indomitable Spirit,” features new works by Burnett. For this project, which was part of his 2017 Greenfield commission, Burnett spent two years photographing senior-aged athletes from around the country who dedicate themselves to serious physical competition and team sports. In this engaging series, he treats his subjects with reverence as he celebrates their tenacity and challenges us to rethink our notions of what aging means in the 21st century. April 13 through July 21 at The Ringling. For more information, visit www.ringling.org.
Helga Davis will be honored at the 2019 Greenfield Prize Award dinner, April 14, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Michael’s On East, 1212 E. Ave., S., Sarasota. Tickets begin at $150; reservations can be made online at www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
“We’re honored to introduce these acclaimed artists to the Sarasota-Manatee community,” says Bruce Rodgers, executive director of the Hermitage. “David has been photographing the world for more than 35 years. His spectacular photographs of serious athletes over 70 years old speak to a positive, national re-definition of aging. These life-affirming images are hopeful and inspiring for people of all ages. We also look forward to sharing Helga Davis with the community. She is a powerful, dynamic force both as a creator and a performer who is ‘all in’ with whatever she does. Her work speaks to the moment and no one leaves her work untouched. She will speak about her work and life.”
Each year in April, the Hermitage Artist Retreat hosts the Greenfield Prize weekend by celebrating the award of a new Greenfield Prize, premiering the Greenfield commission from two years prior, and presenting programs and panels that share these artists’ journeys, processes, and bodies of work with local audiences. The prize offers a $30,000 commission that rotates annually among playwrights, musician/composers and visual artists.
For more information about the Hermitage, visit www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
