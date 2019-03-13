Nature prints by Heide Wittmann

Nature printer, Heide Wittmann, transfers images of natural objects into art. She describes herself as a friend of nature who specializes in creating beautiful framed prints, note cards and notebooks that capture the exact details of plants, shells, insects, fish, lizards, spider webs and octopi.
Of course, the art of printing from nature requires various methods, depending on the delicacy of the object itself.
German-born, Wittmann, a former art and engraving teacher, has mastered a variety of special techniques since taking private lessons and attending nature printing classes at Sarasota’s Selby Gardens.
“I enjoy creating plain nature prints using natural colored ink to produce plant images, Japanese gyotaku fish printing, using ink and gentle pressure to produce fish images on rice paper, and eco dying, that produces natural brown or orange images using no ink at all. Monotype, my specialty, allows me the freedom to experiment with more color and composition. For example I have added ground egg shells and other natural material to enhance an image of a beach. Turtles are protected so that is the only time I must use fake, plastic material in order to produce a printed image,” explained Wittmann, an active member of the International Nature Printing Society and Sarasota Nature Printers. Both organizations describe themselves as friends of nature who meet regularly and freely share new ideas, techniques, and materials.
Wittman, who creates nature prints in her home studio, is a founding member of the Nokomis Artists Cooperative, located at the Cottage Gallery in Nokomis, 106 Pocono Trail, Nokomis where she displays her work for sale. She also participates in a monthly Nokomis Art & Craft Markets taking place on the Cottage grounds from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 on March 16, April 20, and May 18. Go to www.thecottageinnokomis.com or call 941-275-0235 for more information.
From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 19, Wittmann and fellow nature artists will be exhibiting and offering their work for sale at an opening reception hosted by Sarasota Nature Printers at Bay Preserve at 400 Palmetto Ave., Osprey. From 10 a.m. to 4 p. m. on March 20-21 the public is invited to view the exhibition entitled Art of our Natural Environment, view live demonstrations, and purchase one-of-a-kind nature prints. The exhibit runs through April. To learn more and make reservations go to www.conservationfoundation.com/events or call 941-918-2100. Heide Marie Wittmann, print maker, specializes in nature prints, monotypes, and solar etching prints. She may be contacted at hmwittman@gmail.com.
