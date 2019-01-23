The 32nd Annual Englewood Bank & Trust Invitational Art Festival is Jan. 26-27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the grounds of Englewood Bank & Trust’s main branch at 1111 S. McCall Road in Englewood.
This small, boutique-style show has an impressive list of high quality artists coming from as far away as Canada to exhibit their work and share their talents with our community.
Local artist, Carroll Swayze, has been the coordinator of the Art Festival for almost 20 years. She hand picks each artist for the festival, personally inviting artists that she meets while travelling across the country herself each year.
Swayze started her career at 14 when she participated in her first art show. At 63, she has been a full-time professional artist for almost 50 years.
“I believe in original art,” said Swayze. “As artists, our solitary natures find us spending a great deal of time alone in our studios working to create new and exciting artwork while striving to maintain our own individual styles. It’s hard work just creating, let alone trying to sell our artwork so it makes me happy that I am able to offer a venue to my fellow artists here in Englewood where we have so many collectors and art lovers.”
This year’s art festival has something for everyone, from beautiful raku pottery, to intricate jewelry, to large glass sculptures. All the artwork in the show is handmade and the artists who create it will be here to talk to you about their medium, their travels and how they make their work with their hands.
Many local artists will be in the show this year. Al DeLaVega will be showing his comical copper whimsea’s, Nanette Hopkins will be exhibiting her beautiful coastal clay work and Robert Broyles & Gela Gallant will have watercolors. Steve Whitlock and Tom Krause will be at the show with their incredible game fish paintings and of course Carroll Swayze will be showing her acrylics.
“It’s hard to believe that we’re in our 32nd year of the Bank Show,” said Swayze. “We are so fortunate that our local bank continues to host the festival. Englewood Bank & Trust has a long history of being supportive of the arts, as can be seen by the beautiful art collection they have in their lobby, and I appreciate the continuity that it gives the show.”
The location on S.R. 776 near the Beach Road is easy to find with good parking and is perfect for an art festival. The hours of the art show are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and the public is invited to enjoy a day with fine artists and craftsmen from around the world. Delicious food and refreshments will be available on site and Englewood Bank & Trust will provide plenty of free parking.
For directions and more information about the show, call Carroll Swayze at 941-266-6434.
