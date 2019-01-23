If you are seeking fun, delicious food, live music, and marketplace shopping this weekend plan to join the crowd at one of Englewood’s most popular festivals.
A three-day Englewood Seafood & Music event will be featuring a variety of fresh local seafood.
Meat lovers won’t be forgotten and vegetarians are sure to find exciting choices as well.
Everyone will enjoy listening to live music while savoring their favorite seafood delicacies that include grouper, mahi, stone crabs, oysters, shrimp and soft-shell crabs that have been sustainably resourced on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
Meat entrees will include grilled Italian and Polish sausages, steak sandwiches, burgers, and chicken kabobs. Of course there’ll be serving up tempting desserts and an array of alcoholic or nonalcoholic beverages as well.
Seating is available, but people attending performances at Pioneer Park may want to bring along folding chairs.
Free live musical performances will be featuring popular local rock, jazz, blues, reggae, and Caribbean favorites. On Friday evening fans will hear Mike Tozier play country, folk, and Delta blues. Later the Sarasota Steel Pan Band will perform calypso, reggae, Latin, and Brazilian tunes followed by Kate Keys Band performing blues and rock. Saturday performances include: Kettle of Fish (rock); Cece Teneall & Soul Kamotion (blues, soul); Reverend Barry & The Funk (funk, soul); the Billy Rice Band (country rock); and the Caribbean Chillers (Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band). Sunday Performances will feature The New Rulers (ska, reggae, soul); The Whole Band with Callie Chappell (Americana, bluegrass, R&B); Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio (rock, soul) and the Shindigs (Beach boys Tribute Band).
Specific musicians and their performance schedules are posted on line at www.seafoodfestivals.com/S-56-Englewood+Seafood+%26+Festival.html.
During performance breaks festival attendees will enjoy shopping for fine arts, crafts, specialty products and food items.
Most Dearborn Street shops and restaurants will remain open, offering festival goers an added opportunity to stroll or shop along Englewood’s historic Dearborn Street located in Olde Englewood Village.
The Second Annual Englewood Seafood & Music Festival takes place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Jan. 26, and from 11 a.m.to 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Pioneer Park, 300 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Englewood. Admission is free.
