The 2nd Annual Fort Myers Seafood & Music Festival will bring a unique blending of delicious seafood and great music, seasoned with a small marketplace of arts, crafts and select fine products Jan. 3-5.
General admission is free. All food (available at additional cost) is cooked on-site by local restaurants and food purveyors incorporating only the freshest ingredients. Seafood such as grouper, mahi, stone crabs, oysters, shrimp and soft-shell crabs as used in preparation of the seafood entrees with all the seafood ingredients being local, sustainable ocean resources from Florida’s coastal waters. A variety of vegetarian and rice dishes also are offered. Alcoholic (beer, wine and mixed-drinks) and non-alcoholic drinks (water, sodas and blended fruit drinks) are available along with a diversity of side dishes and dessert items.
While enjoying the seafood, listen to the captivating sounds of live musical performances on stage by some of Florida’s and the region’s top musical talents from such genres as R&B, jazz, rock, reggae and Caribbean sounds.
During breaks between performances, shop a diverse marketplace of arts, crafts, select food items and specialty products.
