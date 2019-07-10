PUNTA GORDA — It’s not about what makes us different. It’s about what makes us alike.
That was the sentiment expressed by Jaha Cummings when he talked about the second International Culture Fest, to be held July 12-13 at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda.
The event brings together cultural groups from Charlotte, Lee, DeSoto, Sarasota, and Collier counties to celebrate Southwest Florida's historical beginnings and the culturally diverse community that it has now become, said Cummings, president of the sponsoring Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida and a Punta Gorda city councilman.
“We are a much more diverse community than people realize,” Cummings said. “You’re going to see an exhibition of our primary heritage – and who we’ve become.
“We want to show people our beginnings. The various cultures will be on display through food, drink and dance. The fellowship that comes from that will in turn show that we are one community.
“Everyone brings something beautiful to the table. That’s what makes this community great.”
Culture Fest is being cosponsored by Fishermen’s Village and held in partnership with the Punta Gorda – Englewood Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The two-day event will feature cultural food, performances, displays and vendors, and it will include more than 15 live performances. The highlight will be the Parade of Nations, to be held at 11 a.m. July 13. The hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 12, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 13. Admission and parking are free.
Culture Fest us being held in support of the Cultural Heritage Center, which in the fall will be moving from Florida Gulf Coast University’s venue in Punta Gorda to History Park.
Cummings calls the center an “Epcot but on a smaller scale.” It is only the only Cultural Heritage Center in Florida.
The center has provided community experiences such as the A Trip Around the World at the Punta Gorda Library. It has participated in events such as the How-To Festival held at Mid-County Library in Port Charlotte. It has partnered with the tourism bureau to create Charlotte County's annual Tourism Luncheon.
The CHC provides enrichment activities for children, such as “mini-cultural fairs” at Cooper Street Recreation Center in Punta Gorda, and cultural heritage immersion experiences for preschoolers and homeschooled children at the Collier Museum in Naples
Cummings said his first stop at the festival will be the main stage, located at the Village’s Center Court.
“There’s going to be some really great stuff,” he said.
Entertainment will include the Bird Tribe from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, along with a fire dance performed by Tampa Bay AfroFit at 8 p.m. Saturday’s entertainment will include the Blue Skye Pipes & Drums, ethnic music and ethnic dancing featuring a belly dancing competition.
Aside from the music and dancing, just going along the main concourse, you’re going to see a whole bunch of different cultures in succession,” Cummings said. “It will be amazing.
“We are going to be celebrating what’s good. We need to be grateful for each other, for those beautiful things we all bring to the table.
“Ultimately, our goal is to value where we come from and where we are right now.”
For more information, email info@culturalheritageswfl.org or call 941-505-0130.
