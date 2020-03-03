By Edison & Ford Winter Estates
Neil Zirconia, a Neil Diamond tribute entertainer will perform at the Edison and Ford Winter Estates’ Rhythm on the River celebration on March 7. Zirconia, dubbed the ultimate “Faux Diamond,” will perform Neil Diamond hits on the historic Ford lawn along the Caloosahatchee River.
Zirconia takes his audience down memory lane, singing many of Diamond’s greatest hits. With his stage presence, charisma and unique baritone voice, Zirconia looks and sounds like Diamond. Zirconia has a very large following and many of his fans travel far to see him perform.
Guests will be able to show off their dance skills, take in a beautiful river view and possibly see a spectacular sunset. A food truck and cash bar will be available. All guests should bring a folding chair and a sweater if the weather is chilly. No coolers are permitted. Free parking is available in the main Edison Ford parking lot at 2350 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers.
Rhythm on the River tickets are not valid for estates tours.
The next Rhythm on the River will be April 24 with Almost ABBA.
