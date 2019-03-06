Nelson brings the blues

Paul Nelson knows all about chemistry.
When it’s right, everything falls into place. The blues flows from his fingers to the guitar. The fans feel the music as well as hear it. For a time, nothing else is taking place. It’s just the musician and his audience.
“There’s no better feeling,” said Nelson, the hand-picked sideman to the late blues great Johnny Winter and himself a Grammy winner. It’s like nothing else. The fans are there enjoying the music. I’m enjoying playing. It’s great, really great.”
Nelson and his band will be performing at 7 p.m. March 7 at Englewoods on Dearborn, 362 W. Dearborn St. in Englewood. Tickets are $10.
“The blues fans know how to react to the artist,” continued Nelson, who was on tour in Iowa and looking forward to his Florida gigs. “Johnny winter used to say all the time that he loved these intimate blues venues. Festivals are important, but there’s something about the closeness between artist and fans.”
What Nelson does is tour. He plays 150 dates a year, and his current tour is a six-week run that began in Washington, D.C., hit New York, made its way to Springfield, Ill., and was in the heartland of Nebraska and Iowa.
He’ll hit Florida on March 6 at the Little Bar in Goodland, then perform in Englewood.
Nelson was formally educated at Berklee College of Music. He not only was handpicked by Winter to be his protégé, he has performed or recorded with Eric Clapton, Slash, Billy Gibbons, Ben Harper, Robben Ford, Vince Gill, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, James Cotton, Joe Perry, Susan Tedeschi, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, John Popper, Dr. John, Larry Carlton, Leslie West, Joe Bonamassa, Sonny Landreth, Dickey Betts and Joe Walsh.
Nelson produced Winter’s “Step Back” album, which won Nelson a Grammy Award for Best Blues Album. He also wrote for Winter, who died in 2014, and produced a documentary about his life, “Down and Dirty.”
The blues community, Nelson said, is “like family. They come out, share stories about who’s doing what, who’s going to be where, and what this artists or that artist is up to. I see my fans. I see Johnny’s fans. It’s more than playing. It’s a great night out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.