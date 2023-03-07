Florida Studio Theatre presents the regional premiere of "Network," adapted by Lee Hall and based on the Academy Award-winning screenplay by Paddy Chayefsky.

"Network" is a fast-paced drama following the downward spiral of Howard Beale, a longtime news anchor who has worked at a television network, UBS, for 25 years. When Beale learns that he is being fired for poor ratings and low viewership, he unravels live on air during his final broadcast. As a result, his show’s ratings soar, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on television. Seeing Howard as a new populist prophet, UBS decides to leverage Howard’s newfound popularity to boost its bottom line.


