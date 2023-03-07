Jason Pintar, Sheffield Chastain and Rebecka Jones in "Network." Anchorman Howard Beale isn’t pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast after announcing he’s been let go, he unravels live on air. But when his ratings soar, the network seizes on its newfound populist prophet, and Beale becomes the biggest thing on TV.
Photo courtesy of John Jones/Florida Studio Theatre
Playing the troubled Howard Beale is Sheffield Chastain. When Beale learns that he is being fired for poor ratings and low viewership, he unravels live on air during his final broadcast.
Photo courtesy of John Jones/Florida Studio Theatre
Florida Studio Theatre presents the regional premiere of "Network," adapted by Lee Hall and based on the Academy Award-winning screenplay by Paddy Chayefsky.
"Network" is a fast-paced drama following the downward spiral of Howard Beale, a longtime news anchor who has worked at a television network, UBS, for 25 years. When Beale learns that he is being fired for poor ratings and low viewership, he unravels live on air during his final broadcast. As a result, his show’s ratings soar, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on television. Seeing Howard as a new populist prophet, UBS decides to leverage Howard’s newfound popularity to boost its bottom line.
“Network is a crackling drama filled with conflict and a touch of humor,” said Richard Hopkins, the show’s director. “When the film came out in 1976, it had a lot to say, but the play seems even more profound today. It explores how the media — whether online, in print or on television — shapes how we think. The play also speaks to how we consume the news and how this, in turn, influences how media outlets operate.”
Playing the troubled Beale is Sheffield Chastain. Rod Brogan plays Max Schumacher, Beale’s best friend and the head of news at UBS. Carly Zien plays Diana Christensen, director of programming at UBS, who becomes a love interest for Schumacher.
The other speaking roles will be played by John Anderson, Lawrence Evans, Alan Gillespie, Rebecka Jones, Sean Phillips, Jason Pintar, Simone Stadler, Roy Stanton and Alex Teicheira. The ensemble features Ben Brandt, Scott Ehrenpreis, Anakin Garner, Jeric Gutierrez, Joe Storti and Gemma Vodacek.
