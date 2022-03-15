You might never have made it to Woodstock or have seen The Beatles in concert, but a tribute band can carry you back in time to relive what you never experienced in the first place.
More recently, Journey kicked off its U.S. Freedom tour in Pittsburgh on Feb. 22. Chances are you didn’t get there, either.
If only Steve Perry had rejoined the band, it would’ve been a Journey fan’s dream.
When the four-man “Never Stop Believin’ band fast-rewinds to Journey of the late 1970s and 1980s at Punta Gorda’s Gulf Theater, you’ll have as close to Steve Perry as you can get.
The group is fronted by the lead vocals and stage presence of Billy D. Lindley, who looks and sounds just like him.
“When you do a tribute like ours, every single note has to be absolutely right,” said the group’s music director, Gary Bivona. “And he’s a mimic who can sound like anybody.”
Getting the rest of the act absolutely right are Bivona on keyboards and vocals, Clint Ettore on guitar and vocals, and Jerry O’Malley on drums and vocals.
Bivona remembered, “At first I wanted to be like Led Zeppelin, but when I heard the beautiful songs that Journey’s new piano player Jonathan Cain did in the 1980s — ‘Don’t Stop Believin,’ ‘Open Arms,’ ‘Faithfully’ — I just lost it.
“I said to myself: That’s the kind of music I want to play, rock music by a classical pianist. When I answered an ad for a Journey tribute audition in 2008, there were 166 people trying out. But I was meant to be in it.
“I’ve always loved Journey, and so do our drummer and guitarist.”
Their performances launch with a projected intro that slowly morphs the original 1970s Journey members into their Never Stop Believin’ doubles.
The show starts out with the 1979/1980 “Evolution” and “Departure” albums and then, after a mid-show costume change, time-travels to the mid-1980s’ "Escape" and "Frontiers" tours.
The Gulf Theater audience will hear memorable hits like “Anyway You Want It,” “Who’s Cryin’ Now,” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Open Arms,” “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’,” “Faithfully,” “Lights” and, of course, “Don’t Stop Believin’.”
Still Billboard-worthy, Journey’s much-awaited new album, of the same name as its Freedom tour, will be released sometime this year. Its pandemic ballad “The Way We Used to Be” was played on the tour, but it remains to be seen whether Gulf Theater will hear it.
Based in Boca Raton, Never Stop Believin’ has brings audiences the precise look, sound and feel of 1970s/1980s Journey.
Bivona said, “When we do Daytona Beach, we get 10,000 every year. It’s crazy. But, remember, Journey sold 120 million records, so there are fans out there.”
The band normally does 65 gigs a year, 50 of them for a loyal following between Naples and Tampa, many at Gulf Coast dinner theaters the size of Gulf Theater.
Bivona explained, “In a dinner theater, you can’t play really hard, but you still have to sound like Journey. We can adjust to the size of a venue. A lot of musicians can’t do that.”
