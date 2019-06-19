Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota enters its 24th season of bringing unique and diverse musical experiences to the region with a dynamic and international array of both established and emerging classical, jazz and pops artists.
The season, which runs October 2019 through June 2020, features 28 performances at venues in Sarasota and Venice. The programs cover Artist Series Concerts’ trademark range of diverse musical offerings, including classical recitals, pops, jazz and world music, chamber soirées, and luncheon and dinner concerts.
“This season’s theme, “New Faces, New Stars,” reflects our renewed mission to focus on presenting and promoting some of the amazing young talent that’s out there,” says Marcy Miller, the new executive director of Artist Series Concerts who joined the organization on May 1.
“I hope that one day we’ll be known nationally as a major force in the professional development and recognition of emerging artists and I think this season’s offerings will get us off to a great start.”
Artistic director Dr. Joseph couldn’t agree more: “We’re thrilled to be partnering once again with Young Concert Artists International (YCA), the non-profit agency that’s helped launch the careers of such greats as Pinchas Zukerman, Emanuel Ax, Dawn Upshaw and many others. “Be the first to hear the best” is the mantra of YCCA and Sarasota is among the elite communities in the United States to hear and see these fantastic musicians in performance. We’ll present three of their rising stars plus two past winners of our own national and state competitions, each of whom has since embarked on their own promising career.”
But that’s not all. For Holt, the new season has something by and for everyone, a multi-generational tour of outstanding music-making across the globe.
“In addition to the return of such perennial favorites as “Piano Grand,” vocalist Jennifer Sheehan and the incomparable Dick Hyman performing with his new ensemble, the Florida Jazz Masters, many of this season’s concerts will also introduce audiences to new artists, new instruments and new interpretations of well-known music,” says Holt.
“Those include an exhilarating young Russian ensemble that redefines the possibilities of their traditional Russian folk instruments and a traditional Argentine quartet that reimagines the classics of traditional and contemporary tango.
For nostalgia lovers we feature two outstanding vocal ensembles channeling the vintage jazz and pops of the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s, a sax quartet that pays tribute to the sounds of Gershwin, Copland, Ellington and Bernstein and a big band playing hits by Glenn Miller that will get everyone ‘In the Mood.’ And, of course, we can’t forget the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven, who will be celebrated in great musical style by some of our rising young stars.”
Holt adds that Artist Series Concerts will continue to collaborate with the Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning (SILL), musicians from the Sarasota Orchestra, the Venice Symphony and other area artists. “These partnerships and collaborations amplify the richness and solidarity of our outstanding cultural community.”
Classical highlights of the season include performances:
• Cellist Zlatomir Fung (Nov. 2-3) (Historic Asolo Theater)
• Double bass phenomenon Xavier Foley (Jan. 12) (Historic Asolo Theater)
• Violinist SooBeen Lee, the 18 year old known as “Korea’s hottest violin prodigy” (April 4 and 5). (Historic Asolo Theater)
Other highlights include:
• “Romance of the Flute”(Oct. 13-14) Fischer-Weisenborne Residence
• “Chopin Mini Delights” (Nov. 17-18) Fischer-Weisenborne Residence
• Artist Series Concerts National Competition for Piano winner Lin Ye (Feb. 15-16) (Historic Asolo Theater)
Pops highlights include:
• Vocalist Jennifer Sheehan in “I Know a Place,” (Oct. 5) (Sarasota Opera House)
• “Piano Grand IV: The Holiday Edition” (Dec. 8) (Sarasota Opera House)
• Duchess (Dec. 21-22) (Historic Asolo Theater)
• Monica Pasquini and Rebecca Shorstein (Jan. 30) (Michael’s On East)
• Washington Sax Quartet (Feb. 27) (Michael’s On East)
• Russian Renaissance (March 7-8) (Historic Asolo Theater)
• The vocal quartet BoyGirlBoyGirl (March 24) (Plantation Golf & Country Club, Venice)
• A musical celebration of spring with Siren Song, featuring soprano Johanna Fincher, mezzo soprano Robyn Rocklein and pianist Michael Stewart (April 12 and 13) (Fischer-Weisenborne Residence)
• Billboard World Music Top 10 award winner Cuarteto Tanguero (May 23-24) (Historic Asolo Theater)
• Dick Hyman and the Florida Jazz Masters (May 6) (Sarasota Opera House)
