Howl-O-Scream, Tampa’s largest haunt event, prepares to open on Sept. 10 for 28 select nights through Oct. 31.
The new haunted house, “Witch of the Woods,” joins “the Forgotten” and “Cell Block Zombies” as the third new original concept house at this year’s event.
Something wicked this way haunts … an ominous legend summons guests with her inescapable curse. Curiosity has brought many travelers into this dark forest, but only bone-chilling stories and dying screams make their way out. With each step deeper into the woods, the prospect of survival quickly fades as demonic disciples hunt wandering intruders through their abandoned village. Human sacrifices are chased to the witch’s altar, where dark fates are sealed with more than spells.
New fears to expect this year
Five original concept haunted houses aren’t the only source of fear this fall at Busch Gardens. With open air scare zones covering the 300-acre park, three new nightmares join returning fan favorites to torment guests select nights this fall:
Voodoo: Driven out of the bayou by ravenous werewolves, the witch doctors now practice their dark magic on you as they pursue their twisted revenge through ancient curses.
Skeleton Crew: Rising from their watery grave, shipwrecked pirates seek to plunder the world of the living, taking all lost souls as their bounty.
In the Shadows: Eerie legends and horrifying myths passed down through centuries of ghost stories have gathered in the woods, turning wary skeptics into doomed believers.
For more information, visit buschgardens.com. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is at 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.