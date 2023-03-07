The Hermitage Artist Retreat's programs introduce world-renowned artists to Florida’s Gulf Coast community for candid and engaging conversations, musical performances, play readings, work-in-process showings and educational opportunities for students and adults.

The Hermitage presents “Complicated, Beautiful, Messy and Strange: The Words and Music of Kit Yan,” at 6 p.m. March 24 at Asolo Repertory Theatre’s Robert & Beverly Koski Center. In this combination musical cabaret and artist talk, audiences will hear music and poetry from past work as well as new material.


