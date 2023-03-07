The Hermitage presents “Complicated, Beautiful, Messy and Strange: The Words and Music of Kit Yan,” at 6 p.m. March 24 at Asolo Rep’s Robert & Beverly Koski Center. In this combination musical cabaret and artist talk, audiences will hear music and poetry from past work as well as new material.
The Hermitage Artist Retreat hosts artists on its Gulf Coast Manasota Key campus for multi-week residencies, where diverse artists from around the world and across multiple disciplines create and develop new works of theater, music, visual art, literature, dance and more. As part of their residencies, Hermitage Fellows participate in free community programs, offering audiences in the region a unique opportunity to engage with some of the world’s leading artists and to get an authentic “sneak peek” into projects and artistic minds before their works go on to major galleries, concert halls, theaters and museums around the world.
Photo courtesy of The Hermitage Artist Retreat
The Hermitage Artist Retreat's programs introduce world-renowned artists to Florida’s Gulf Coast community for candid and engaging conversations, musical performances, play readings, work-in-process showings and educational opportunities for students and adults.
The Hermitage presents “Complicated, Beautiful, Messy and Strange: The Words and Music of Kit Yan,” at 6 p.m. March 24 at Asolo Repertory Theatre’s Robert & Beverly Koski Center. In this combination musical cabaret and artist talk, audiences will hear music and poetry from past work as well as new material.
“Creativity for All,” takes place at 5 p.m. March 30 at Butler Park in North Port. A participatory storytelling program facilitated by leading teaching artists and Hermitage Fellows Tina LaPadula and Nandita Shenoy. Using the large-scale visual art exhibition curated and installed outdoors by Embracing Our Differences, these two artists and educators invite students and community members to explore their own perspective and share their voices.
Hermitage Major Theater Award Winner Madeleine George will speak about with Hermitage audiences in “Comedy and Community” at 5:30 p.m. March 10 at Hermitage Beach. Her works include Hulu’s hit television series “Only Murders in the Building,” and the plays "Hurricane Diane" and the Pulitzer Prize finalist "The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence." Hear what is next for this writer and what she has planned for her Hermitage Major Theater Award commission. This program is presented in partnership with the Players Centre and Manatee Players.
Sofía Rocha, the 2022 recipient of the Hermitage Prize in Composition presented at the Aspen Music Festival and School, shares her original musical compositions as part of the Hermitage “Sunsets @ Selby Gardens” series with “Making Musical Waves.” For this musical program at 6:30 p.m. March 16, the Hermitage is partnering with musicians from the Venice Symphony and the Pops Orchestra to offer live performances of this next-generation composer’s nuanced and evocative work, all with unique insights from the creator, set against the backdrop of the botanical gardens.
Broadway guest stars Jeannette Bayardelle, Laura Bell Bundy, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Sarasota’s own Ann Morrison will join Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg in concert at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall at 7:30 p.m. March 20, with music direction by Hermitage Fellow and Grammy nominee Rona Siddiqui. This benefit concert celebrates the Hermitage’s 20th Anniversary Season and will raise funds for ongoing hurricane repairs.
The Hermitage has also announced its full line-up of programming surrounding the Hermitage Greenfield Weekend. Four recent HGP winners — Aleshea Harris (theater, 2021), Angélica Negrón (music, 2022), Rennie Harris (dance, 2023), and Sandy Rodriguez (visual art, 2023) will each take part in the celebration of events April 14-16, culminating with the Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner on April 16.
