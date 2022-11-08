Nicolas Namoradze brings Southwest Florida calm after the storm

He grins happily, as if tickled by how his own long fingers are able to scamper up and down the keyboard faster than seems humanly possible.
In another persona — mindful meditation guide — his deep, hypnotic voice leads the listener to a place of peace, swathed in beautiful classical music selections.
“Allow your eyes to gently close, breathe deep, let your body relax into a sense of ease, and listen,” he says.
Grand Piano Series audiences will experience both sides of Nicolas Namoradze when he presents a free mindful meditation lecture and concerts to storm-stressed Southwest Floridians.
“What a frightful situation for people to deal with every day,” he said. “I hope that the concerts and the lecture — about connecting with how we feel and how we might be transformed by music— will bring some solace, centeredness and calm after the storm. Just going to a concert is a form of music therapy, nourishing to the soul of every person in a different way.”
Obsessed with classical music while growing up in Budapest, young Nico chose a more active musical role early on, learning to play the piano at the age of seven, “because all the great composers played piano.”
“Looking back,” he understated, “I think that was a good decision.”
Now an award-winning composer/pianist himself, Namoradze earned worldwide attention in 2018 when he won the triennial Honens International Piano Competition in Calgary, Canada—among classical music’s major prizes. The UK Critics’ Circle named him Young Pianist of 2020/2021.
He mirrors the goals of the Grand Piano Series, giving equal time to extraordinarily virtuosic pieces and compositions that receive little play time, such as his recently recorded vignettes and etudes by English composer York Bowen.
He’s also an educator in every sense of the word.
While pursuing postgraduate studies in neuropsychology, Namoradze created the IDAGIO Mindfulness platform. Among podcasts, video series and other resources, the platform provides mindfulness training courses for both performers and listeners.
“My studies in neuroscience — sports psychology, performance enhancement, visualization, audiation (hearing the music inside your head) and how they can influence what we do on stage—were all related to what I was doing at the piano,” he said. “The sports world is far ahead of us in these techniques, which also seem to work well for learning a piece, perfecting it and getting into the zone for performance under pressure.”
As part of his work in the field, Namoradze has begun presenting the new kind of event that he’ll unveil, free, for the Grand Piano Series. These “mindful recitals” intersperse musical selections with guided meditations, part mindfulness practice and part music appreciation.
While in the area, he’ll also fulfill the Grand Piano Series’ mission of exposing “our young people to excellence in any field, in any form,” as series President and Artistic Director Milana Strezeva put it. He plans to visit three local elementary schools, exploring the stories behind the music with student audiences.
His concerts’ program has dual themes, one of them an arc through the familiar and the unfamiliar, including selections by Bowen.
It’s also a big birthday celebration, feting both Rachmaninoff’s 150th next year and Scriabin’s 150th this year. This second theme is represented by Rachmaninoff’s interpretation of others’ works, others’ interpretations of Rachmaninoff and Namoradze’s own arrangements of Rachmaninoff.
Scriabin’s "Sonata No. 4" is an especially uplifting sendoff for the concert, Namoradze said.
“It’s perhaps one of the most spectacular pieces of music ever written,” he exclaimed. “Scriabin wrote a poem to accompany the piece, about a mystical superhuman being that is seduced by a distant star, then takes flight and eventually engulfs the star in a burst of light and energy. You can really feel that narrative in the piece. It’s incredibly intoxicating and one of my favorite ways to end a program.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.