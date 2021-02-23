Nik Wallenda’s Daredevil Rally Drive-in Thrill Show returns to Sarasota’s Nathan Benderson Park

Bitner Group
The “King of the High Wire” — Nik Wallenda — is bringing his Daredevil Rally Drive-in Thrill Show back to Nathan Benderson Park the weekends of Feb. 26-28 and March 4-7.
The shows will once again feature Nik and his wife, Erendira, as well as internationally renowned daredevil performers to include FMX freestyle jumpers, BMX riders, motorcycles in a steel globe, a wheel of steel and a human cannonball.
“We’re really excited to bring this terrific show back to my hometown,” said Nik. “We will feature some performers that were not here last year, which I’m confident the fans will enjoy tremendously.”
Erendira, a two-time Guinness World Record holder for aerial stunts, performed during her husband’s last TV special over the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua.
David “The Bullet” Smith is heir to the throne of being the world’s most accomplished Human Cannonball. As a second-generation cannonball, he is carrying on a great family tradition of being the highest and farthest flying cannonball of all time. He is currently the Guinness World Record holder having six titles to his name.
The FMX freestyle jumpers, as seen on the X Games, Dew Tour and Nitro Circus, are some of the top action sports athletes in the world. They defy gravity and jump their dirt bikes over 75 feet through the air ramp to ramp.
“We’re all still enduring challenging times with this COVID crisis, so this is all about being able to provide quality family entertainment in a safe environment,” said Nik, who is once again self-producing. “We have really put together an amazing performer lineup, including some of the greatest daredevils of our time.
“Many of those daredevils are very close friends of mine who have been inactive due to the pandemic, so this is also a perfect way to provide some badly needed work.”
The viewing option will be like that of a drive-in movie — from the comfort of a vehicle.
“Rest assured, we’ll be applying social distancing as it relates to vehicle placement in the park,” added Nik. “That’s a critical safety component.”
With 11 Guinness World Records and a list of never-before-seen death defying feats, Nik has performed live in every state in the USA and all over the world. He has garnered the support from tens of millions of live viewers in network television specials on ABC, The Discovery Channel, and others.
From crossing the Grand Canyon and Niagara Falls to walking blindfolded between two towers in Chicago, he personifies the Wallenda Family legacy of “Never Giving Up” and has time and time again proven that “Fear is a Liar.”
Nik was “performing” on a high wire before he was born; his mother, Delilah, was still walking the high wire while six months pregnant with him. While he began walking the wire in 1981, he was not permitted to perform professionally on a high wire until age 13. In 2001, he set his first world record in Kurashiki, Japan for the four-layer, eight-person pyramid on a high wire.
Last March, Nik walked 1,800 feet on a steel cable over the still active Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua live on ABC, which was his longest walk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.