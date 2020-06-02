The “King of the High Wire” — Nik Wallenda — will stage a Daredevil Rally Drive-in Thrill Show at Nathan Benderson Park the weekends of June 5-7 and June 11-14.
The shows will feature Wallenda and his wife, Erendira Wallenda, as well as internationally renowned daredevil performers to include FMX freestyle jumpers, BMX riders, motorcycles in a steel globe, a wheel of steel and a human cannonball.
Erendira Wallenda, a two-time Guinness World Record holder for aerial stunts, performed during her husband’s last TV special over the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua.
“The Bullet” Smith is heir to the throne of being the world’s most accomplished Human Cannonball. As a second-generation cannonball, he is carrying on a great family tradition of being the highest and farthest flying cannonball of all time. He is currently the Guinness World Record holder having six titles to his name.
The FMX freestyle jumpers, as seen on the X Games, Dew Tour and Nitro Circus, are some of the top action sports athletes in the world. They defy gravity and jump their dirt bikes over 75 feet through the air ramp to ramp.
“We wanted to provide quality family entertainment during what has been a tough time for our nation and the world,” said Wallenda, who is self-producing for the first time in his career. “After touring the globe, I’ve made friends with some of the greatest daredevils of our time. For this special performance, I’ve invited all of them to unite together in one place. I wanted my hometown of Sarasota to experience a show like nothing that’s ever been seen before.”
The viewing option will be similar to that of a drive-in movie — from the comfort of a vehicle.
“Quite obviously, given what’s happening with the pandemic crisis, we also want this to be a safe event. To that end, we’ll even be applying social distancing as it relates to vehicle placement in the park,” added Wallenda.
In March, Wallenda walked 1,800 feet on a steel cable over the still active Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua live on ABC, which was his longest walk.
Nathan Benderson Park, located at 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. nathanbendersonpark.org.
Tickets may be purchased at www. daredevilrally.com and a share of the proceeds generated will benefit All Faiths Food Bank. Attendees can get $1 off their ticket price for every can of nonperishable food brought to the event (maximum of $5).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.