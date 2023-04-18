UnidosNow is honored to bring back to Sarasota for a one-night-only engagement, the “Rolling Stones” of mariachi music, Mariachi Cobre, fused with the 72-piece The Venice Symphony on April 28 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

This year’s musicians will be led by acclaimed conductor, Ismael Sandoval, a first-generation Mexican immigrant who moved to the United States at the age of three. Sandoval currently serves as the assistant conductor of the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera.


   
