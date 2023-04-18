This year’s musicians will be led by acclaimed conductor, Ismael Sandoval, a first-generation Mexican immigrant who moved to the United States at the age of 3. Sandoval currently serves as the assistant conductor of the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera.
Performing alongside conductor Ismael Sandoval is a magical fusion between Mariachi Cobre and The Venice Symphony.
Photo courtesy of UnidosNow
UnidosNow is honored to bring back to Sarasota for a one-night-only engagement, the “Rolling Stones” of mariachi music, Mariachi Cobre, fused with the 72-piece The Venice Symphony on April 28 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
“The mission of UnidosNow is to help students achieve their American dream,” says Cintia Elenstar, executive director of UnidosNow. “Ismael serves as the perfect representation of the event and UnidosNow as a whole — he’s an individual that has surpassed so many odds and expectations to become a nationally-recognized conductor who is now giving back to the growing Latinx and Hispanic population in the US. He’s a powerful role model for all of the immigrant students and families we serve in the region.”
Performing alongside Sandoval is a magical fusion between a 52-year-old band known as Mariachi Cobre combined with the 72-piece The Venice Symphony.
Mariachi Cobre has been touring and introducing the world to mariachi music since the early 1970s. Discovered initially by Walt Disney, this award-winning group has performed with, among many others, the Boston Pops, Julio Iglesias and Linda Ronstadt, as well as a vast number of symphonic orchestras throughout North America and Europe.
"We're extremely excited about bringing together so many incredible collaborators for this event including UnidosNow, The Venice Symphony and Mariachi Cobre,” says Sandoval. “It is bound to be a night full of incredible energy with an emphasis on building bridges with other cultures and traditions. We hope that this night will bring a lot of positivity and light to the community and to everyone in attendance.”
