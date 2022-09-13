The opening show of the Charlotte Players' 2022-23 season is “The 39 Steps,” playing through Sept. 18.
The play offers non-stop laughs as a parody adapted from the 1915 novel by John Buchan and Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 film.
Throw in a bit of Monty Python and a spy novel and you have “The 39 Steps.”
A man with a boring life meets a woman with a thick accent who says she’s a spy. When he takes her home she is murdered. Soon, a mysterious organization called “The 39 Steps” is hot on the man’s trail in a nationwide manhunt that climaxes in a death-defying finale.
The play is full of allusions to Alfred Hitchcock films, including "Stranger on a Train," "Rear Window," "Psycho," "Vertigo" and "North by Northwest."
The play offers 150 different characters performed by members of the small but talented cast, a plane crash, an old-fashioned romance, a set of handcuffs, missing fingers and much more.
Directed by Bill Olson, "The 39 Steps,” is playing through Sept. 18.
Celebrating 62 years of community theater, Charlotte Players is a nonprofit organization dedicated to continuing a rich tradition of providing and promoting professional theater arts through the avenues of educational programs and entertainment productions that enrich Charlotte County and Southwest Florida.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.