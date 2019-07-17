By Sharon Eng
North Port resident Sharon Eng is the featured artist at the Mid-County Library in Port Charlotte for July and August. Eng will be showing her original paintings and photography in a one-person exhibition through Aug. 31.
Eng has won numerous awards for her art, including third place in June at the Punta Gorda Visual Arts Center exhibit “Water, Water Everywhere.”
Eng and her husband relocated to North Port two years ago from Western North Carolina. Although the mountains are a favorite subject for Eng, she has switched now to more coastal themes, more befitting into her current location and their favorite vacation spot on Cape Cod. The artist always has her camera handy while traveling and looks for old, weathered wood, rusty relics and other oddities where she might discover another unique image she can use to create one of her mixed media photography/digital paintings.
The artist categorizes her style as “representational abstract.” She explains that, in her paintings and abstract photographs, she usually needs to be able to visualize something from the natural world — a landscape, beach scene, forest, etc. Although she had a period where she deviated toward a more traditional style, she is returning lately to what she enjoys most — a more abstracted view of things.
More of Eng’s photography and paintings can be on her website at www.sharon-eng.pixels.com for purchase as prints in many sizes and finishes. They can also be made into decorative pillows, shower curtains, and tote bags, as well as cellphone cases. She currently is represented locally by Venice Island Gallery, 100 W. Venice Ave.
The Mid-County Library is located at 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. The exhibit can be seen Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
