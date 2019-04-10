The North Port Chorale gets together every Monday night under the direction of Jeffrey Herbert to rehears for its upcoming concert, “The American Century” at 7 p.m. April 13 at the North Port Performing Arts Center.
For tickets, the box office is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday at 6400 W. Price Blvd. or call 941-426-8479.
