The North Port Concert Band is gearing up for its 33rd concert season which looks to be a true powerhouse for concert goers. This season is sure to be one of the best as we welcome to the stage the new North Port Concert Band Conductor, Tom Ellison. Ellison was the guest conductor for the month of February and graciously accepted the invitation to lead the band this season.
The season opener will be a crowd pleaser as we pay tribute to our country’s military by performing a patriotic theme to celebrate the men and women who have served our country and kept us safe from danger.
“Lest We Forget” will take you to the battlefields of the past as the band plays “American Civil War Fantasy” and “Victory at Sea.” The celebration of our patriotism continues with a moving arrangement of “Shenandoah,” “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “Arlington, Where Giants Lie Sleeping.”
A concert would not be complete without recognizing each of our military branches with a powerful rendition of “Armed Forces — The Pride of America,” The program also includes marches such as “The Liberty Bell March” and the “Semper Fidelis March.” Many more selections are included in the program and you’re encouraged to get your tickets early before it’s too late. This is one of our most popular concerts of the season and you won’t want to miss it.
