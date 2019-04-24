On April 28 at 3 p.m. the North Port Concert Band, under the direction of Lynn Cleary, guest conductor, will present “On The Menu.”
This enticing musical menu will feature a wide variety of tunes with something to appeal to everyone’s musical appetite. The “specials” on the menu include guest soloists Nick Drivas and Katie Whittemore, both music graduates of the University to Central Florida.
Drivas has been appearing in regional theatre for the past year in lead roles in West Side Story and recently wrapped up a production of “Showboat” with the Gulf Coast Symphony and continues to perform with his mentor, Michael Finstein.
Whittemore has been performing in regional theatre this past year as well, performing in Colorado, Orlando and Fort Myers and this summer will be heading to Kansas to work on three shows at Great Plains Theatre.
The band will close out their season with many familiar Broadway show numbers such as “Fiddler On The Roof,” “Singing In The Rain,” “The Magic of Andrew Lloyd Webber,” “A tribute to Sammy Davis Jr.,” “Mary Poppins” to name a few.
Traditional band music includes “English Folk Song Suite,” “Toccata for Band” and “Amarito Roca.”
Tickets are available online www.northportconcertband.org or by calling the box office at 941-426-8479, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 for students.
All North Port Band concerts are held in the Performing Arts Center on the high school campus, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port.
