North Port Concert Band season finale promises potpourri of pop

Emanne Beasha, tenor Isaac James and the North Port Concert Band performed together last spring to a sellout crowd.

Now 14 years old, Emanne Beasha was a little girl from North Port when her crystalline soprano voice made us all weep while watching her rise to the Top 10 of “America’s Got Talent” in 2019.

On April 23, she’ll give her latest local concert in the town where she grew up, performing solos and duets with Punta Gorda tenor Isaac James, backed by the full North Port Concert Band.


   
