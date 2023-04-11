North Port Concert Band season finale promises potpourri of pop

Now 14 years old, Emanne Beasha was a little girl from North Port when her crystalline soprano voice made us all weep while watching her rise to the Top 10 of “America’s Got Talent” in 2019.
On April 23, she’ll give her latest local concert in the town where she grew up, performing solos and duets with Punta Gorda tenor Isaac James, backed by the full North Port Concert Band.
Emanne can still make you weep, so the audience should bring extra tissues.
NPCB president and conductor Lynn Cleary said, “We’re mixing up a lot of different styles — Broadway, opera, cinema, rock, instrumentals, vocal solos and duets. This concert is a potpourri of pop and more. Plus a surprise guest!”
James — a classical pianist whose rich tenor voice is all too infrequently heard — said, “It’s always a pleasure to perform with Emanne. Her voice is incredibly mature, rich and full. With Emanne, you go from what sounds like an amazing 30-year-old operatic singer to a teenage girl going through life like any other teenage girl.”
Beasha began watching opera with her mother when she was 2 years old, entered talent shows at age 5 and started singing the national anthem at stadium-size public events at 7.
It was also at seven that she mastered operatic pop — the swooningly romantic “Con te partirò” (“Time to Say Goodbye”), made famous by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman — as a birthday present for her mother.
The North Port audience will hear her and James perform “Con te partirò,” along with another moving duet, “The Prayer,” first recorded by Bocelli and Céline Dion for the 1998 film “Quest for Camelot.”
Emanne will also honor the work of prolific Italian film composer Ennio Morricone with a solo of “Once Upon a Time in the West” and a “Cinema Paradiso” clarinet duet with a family friend, local doctor Doug Joyce.
James himself will solo with “You Raise Me Up,” the soaring anthem that Josh Groban turned into an inspirational hit.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.