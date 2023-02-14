North Port Concert Band travels back in time

Punta Gorda vocalist Zarita Mattox will be North Port Concert Band’s special guest for “Music Is My Time Machine.”

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The North Port Concert Band’s “Music Is My Time Machine” will take you time-traveling, starting with the classics and winding up in the 1970s.

After Beethoven and Strauss they’ll morph into big band mode to put on a swinging 1940s USO show, with “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and a Glenn Miller medley including “In the Mood” and “Little Brown Jug.”


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments