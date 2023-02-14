North Port Concert Band travels back in time

The North Port Concert Band’s “Music Is My Time Machine” will take you time-traveling, starting with the classics and winding up in the 1970s.
After Beethoven and Strauss they’ll morph into big band mode to put on a swinging 1940s USO show, with “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and a Glenn Miller medley including “In the Mood” and “Little Brown Jug.”
“It’s my goal to keep that swing music alive,” said NPCB president and conductor Lynn Cleary. “And I take pride in the fact that the 12 high school students in the band love to play it, too.”
The afternoon spotlights a series of salutes that will keep the audience guessing the connections.
One salute mashes up “Tennessee Waltz,” “Your Cheatin’ Heart” and “Rocky Top.” Another honors Ol’ Blue Eyes, while Sinatra’s image flashes across the screen.
Other little Easter eggs, yet to be revealed, will delight the crowd.
Now celebrating its 37th year, the North Port Concert Band has grown from a few musicians who gathered for the joy of playing together to a full woodwind, brass and percussion ensemble of 60 members, ages 17 to 80.
“Music Is My Time Machine” will also spotlight a special guest: Punta Gorda vocalist Zarita Mattox, who’ll sing Gershwin jazz classics “Summertime” and “They Can’t Take That Away from Me.”
“We call her ‘Lady Z’ when she performs with my swing band, Suncoast Swing,” said Cleary. “She can really wow an audience and turn a concert into a show.”
