Norwegian Cruise Line shared details surrounding its elevated spa and fitness offerings for it's Norwegian Prima Class vessels — Norwegian Prima and Viva.
The first two of six ships within this cutting-edge class will feature the cruise industry’s first charcoal sauna at sea as well as a two-story cascading indoor spa waterfall. The cruise line has also incorporated several guest favorites including thermal experiences and hot-stone loungers.
“The debut of our Prima Class has been all about elevating guest experiences across all the touch points that make a perfect holiday at sea, from food and beverage, entertainment, recreational activities and now spa and fitness,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our latest health and wellness experiences were designed to awaken the senses of our guests like never before pairing world-class design and architecture with one-of-kind offerings that truly allow our guests to unwind and escape.”
Industry’s First Charcoal Sauna at Sea
Derived from Japanese and Korean wellness practices, the charcoal sauna uses a radiant heat system with an outer charcoal layer to reach temperatures between 86-122 degrees Fahrenheit. Guests can recline into relaxation as the sauna helps boost circulation and metabolism while also removing toxins from the body. The sauna also effectively treats muscle stiffness and tension, including relief from backache, headache and arthritis, by promoting the deep release of connective tissue and muscles.
Thermal Experiences
The charcoal sauna is just one of eight thermal spa offerings available at the elevated Mandara Spa. Guests can also indulge in a series of blissful experiences such as a salt and steam room, as well as a gambit of spa experiences including an ice room, experiential showers, a flotation salt pool and infrared sauna.
The Ice Room: After unwinding in the sauna or steam bath, guests can cool off in the refreshing Ice Room. The cold air helps to increase blood circulation, invigorate the respiratory tract and strengthen the immune system.
The Experiential Showers: Multiple water jets and lighting effects help invigorate the body, lower body temperature and stimulate blood circulation.
Floatation Salt Pool: This treatment allows guests to fully relax all of their muscles while floating in warm water. An experience similar to experiencing zero gravity due to the buoyancy of the saltwater. The Floatation Salt Pool is beneficial for easing mental anxiety and muscle tension.
Infrared Sauna: Unlike traditional saunas that use conventional heat to warm the air, infrared saunas utilize infrared lamps to directly warm the body — and at lower temperatures than traditional saunas. This promotes relaxation, better sleep, sore muscle and joint relief, improved blood circulation and detoxification.
First-of-its-Kind Design
At the spa, guests can visit either the vitality or salt floatation pool where they can immerse themselves in the tranquil sounds of the two-story cascading indoor spa waterfall. This space also features an impressive marble spiral staircase. Additional design highlights include the relaxation area in the spa, and the Pulse Fitness Center. Both of these spaces are front facing on the ship, allowing guests to enjoy sweeping 270-degree views of the ocean. This is also the first time that NCL’s fitness center will be located at the front of the ship.
Returning Favorites
Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva will also feature enhanced guest-favorite spa and fitness amenities, including the steam sauna and Finnish sauna. The spa will offer a wide range of services in its 20 treatment rooms, including massage, acupuncture, manicures and pedicures, facials and more. In the Pulse Fitness Center, guests will have free access to the state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Yoga and spin classes will also be available.
Miami sailings are from Nov. 19 to Dec. 3. The ship will then sail from Port Canaveral Dec. 11 to March 19. For additional information, visit www.ncl.com or call 800-657-5773.
