Norwegian Sun’s new itineraries offers guests an all-year Europe season

Norwegian Cruise Line returns to the Canary Islands for the first time since 2017, delivering guests more choice and flexibility with year-round Europe cruise offerings in 2022.
Following a grand 22-day transatlantic voyage from Miami to Lisbon, the Norwegian Sun will make her return to Europe offering immersive Canary Island sailings from Nov. 21. Cruises on board the nearly 2,000-passenger ship will range from 10 to 14 days and will provide guests with greater flexibility by offering a choice of embarkation ports, including Lisbon, Portugal; Malaga, Spain and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands.
During Norwegian Sun's debut six-month season in the region, she will call to various new ports for NCL, including Puerto del Rosario (Fuerteventura) and San Sebastian de la Gomera, Canary Islands, Spain; Cueta, Spain; Agadir, Morocco and Horta (Azores), Portugal.
"The Canaries have always been a draw for travelers from all over the globe and more so now when seeking some much-needed winter sun,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Norwegian Sun’s new itineraries provide for a unique combination of the Canary Islands with ports in Portugal, mainland Spain as well as Morocco, offering our guests an all-year Europe season with nine ships to make the most of their travel this year.”
Providing access to some of the most sought-after ports in the region — ranging from Agadir and Casablanca in Morocco to Las Palmas and Arrecife in Spain — voyages also visit hidden gems such as Ceuta in North Africa and Cadiz in Spain. Port-intensive cruises include no more than two days at sea and an average of twelve hours in port time, with late night stays in Lisbon, Portugal; Santa Cruz de Tenerife; Las Palmas (Grand Canaria) and Casablanca, Morocco. Plus, select sailings include overnight calls in idyllic locations where nightlife abounds, including Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Funchal (Madeira), Portugal.
