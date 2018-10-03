It’s a first-ever Oktoberfest - Venice Style, and it’s being celebrated throughout Miami, Venice, and Tampa Avenues from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 4.
“Over 20 Venice restaurants, gift and wine shops, clothing stores, coffee shops, a shoe store, a gelato shop, and even a spice shop will be participating in Oktoberfest. All will be offering one to three ounce pours of ice cold classic, craft, and German beers Assorted German-style food samples will be available at different locations, and our various beer selections should appeal to beer drinkers of all ages,” announced Nick Sperry, Event and Partnership Coordinator for Venice Main Street, who assures people that although the Venice Beautification Project is taking place, sidewalks are open, and mid-block cross walks are available from parking areas throughout downtown Venice.
Between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. accordion player, Werner Smolka, will perform German music at Venice Wine & Coffee, 201 W. Venice Ave. He’ll be singing songs in both German and in English on the Nokomis Avenue side of the building where tables will be set up for dining and singing along.
Oktoberfest - Venice Style is one of many events being scheduled throughout the year by Venice Main Street, 101 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, an organization that has been dedicated to preserving and enhancing the beauty, historical character, community, and economic vitality of downtown Venice since 1988. Sponsors for Oktoberfest include The Venice Gondolier Sun, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, and radio station 92.1 CTQ.
Tickets for Oktoberfest-Venice Style cost $10 per person. Wristbands, will be available the day of, or at www.visitvenicefl.org/store. Ticket holders will receive a mini stein as a take home keep sake and may purchase tickets at the kiosk in Centennial Park or in the Burgundy Square Breezeway starting at 5 p.m. For more information call 941-484-6722 or email info@venicemainstreet.com.
