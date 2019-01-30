Since 1986, Southwest residents and visitors have flocked to the Old Salty Dog.
The first location was on Siesta Key, in the Siesta Key Village, and by 1991, owners Phil Needs Judy Fryer had opened their second site on City Island, right on Big Pass and across the street from Mote Marine Aquarium.
In early 2015 the partners’ third Old Salty Dog opened for business alongside the Marine Max marina, right next the Circus Bridge in Venice. About 8 months ago, Scott Beyer came onboard as the Old Salty Dog Venice’s general manager.
He says that he had previously worked in the Siesta Key location for four years.
“Before that, I used to work in point of sale, so I go to know a lot of the restaurants down here (in Venice),” he said. “It’s been nice, because all the restaurant people help each other in Venice when we need it.”
The Old Salty Dog restaurants all have similar menus, which are designed to exemplify all the good that Southwest Florida has to offer —warm hospitality, quality food and fresh products that are locally sourced, when possible.
Beyer said that for those who are familiar with the brand, the menu in Venice will contain plenty of their seafood, sandwiches, steaks and raw bar favorites.
“Of course we have our hot dogs, which we get from Geier’s Butcher Shop right up the road in Sarasota,” he said. “They deliver them fresh several times a week. And then we have our specials boards.”
For lunch and dinner specials, diners can choose from various fresh salads and other entrees like the grouper reuben sandwich, billed as the “best sandwich on the Island.” Beyer says that the Venice customers are also big fans of the sweet bourbon salmon special, which is prepared with a homemade bourbon glaze.
The Old Salty Dog’s Venice site is tucked away from the road a bit, but once diners walk in, they’re greeted by wide open marina and waterfront views. An estimated two-thirds of the restaurant’s seats are located outside, and there are even automated walls that can be raised or lowered, depending on the weather situation.
In the middle of the eatery is a long bar, which stretches the width of the dining room, both inside and outside.
“Our bar is the heart of the restaurant,” Beyer said. “It’s shaped like a boat and we just finished putting in actual boat seats around it.”
Despite the presence of that impressive structure, the Old Salty Dog remains what it always has been — a casual, family restaurant. The Venice location, like the other two, is certified as a dog-friendly one, and all of the kids’ meals are served on a collectible Old Salty Dog frisbee.
Beyer said that in this particular restaurant, he has also begun serving an Early Bird Menu.
“We run it Monday through Friday, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.,” he said. “We offer $3.50 prices on special drinks and food specials that all come with a house salad or a cup of chowder for only $10.”
The Old Salty Dog Venice is located at 1475 Tamiami Trail S. on Venice Island. It’s open every day, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit the website at https://theoldsaltydog.com/location/venice-island or call 941-483-1000.
